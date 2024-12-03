Toronto audit finds City staff spent $11M for unused, underutilized software licences

City of Toronto flags fly outside City Hall.
City of Toronto flags fly outside City Hall. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 3, 2024 1:38 pm.

The auditor general for the City of Toronto is calling for IT-related changes after office staff found $11 million has been spent on unused and underutilized software licences.

According to a report going to the audit committee on Monday, the Toronto auditor general’s office looked at seven major software subscriptions for time periods between 2020 and 2024.

Auditors estimated $9.63 million was spent toward unused licences with a majority of that spending going toward Microsoft M365 (formerly known as Microsoft Office).

It said $1.36 million was spent on licences for ex-City of Toronto employees or employees on long-term leave.

Between 2019 and 2023, auditors said the City spent around $235 million ($78 million in 2023 alone) on buying and maintaining software for use by staff. They said approximately 1,200 of the 7,500 software titles the municipality uses are paid.

Related:

“Software licences are a significant and growing cost, as the City embraces digital infrastructure and automates its systems and processes,” the report said.

“It is important to maximize the value of the City’s investment in software and ensure that acquired software licences and subscriptions are carefully planned, managed, and deployed in a timely manner.”

The report said 12 recommendations from past software audits were still deemed as ongoing and most were made more than five years ago.

Auditor General Tara Anderson made 10 recommendations to Toronto city council in response to the findings. While most related to the seven software applications studied, she said there are lessons to be learned for all others used.

The recommendations centred around making improvements to the purchasing and oversight of licences, better project planning and coordination, streamlining the “off-boarding process” to reduce the likelihood of paid licences sitting dormant, stronger IT governance and potentially more use of bulk purchasing with other municipal agencies and corporations to get better economies of scale.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

39m ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

2h ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

2h ago

Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to salmonella risk
Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of the Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit after officials say salmonella was detected during testing. CFIA says there have been...

57m ago

Top Stories

'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers
'Get a f****n job you losers': Angry bystander berates jewellery store robbers

Video showing a brazen Richmond Hill jewellery store heist featured an equally brazen bystander who taunted the culprits, calling them "losers" and "lowlifes" while they hammered away at display cases. The...

39m ago

Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike

Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season. Some 55,000 workers...

2h ago

Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG
Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment costs have ballooned by $1.8B, process was unfair and subjective: AG

Ontario's Auditor General (AG) has released a scathing audit of the Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopment efforts, uncovering that the province's costs have increased by $1.8 billion since the...

2h ago

Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to salmonella risk
Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit recalled due to salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of the Taylor Farms brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit after officials say salmonella was detected during testing. CFIA says there have been...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall

YRP officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Video obtained by CityNews shows several suspects stealing items from the jewellery store.

3h ago

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

21h ago

2:21
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes
Toronto Public library branch denies a lost child to make a phone call, library apologizes

Rhianne Campbell reports, an 11-year-old girl lost her way and in an effort to get back home she went to the nearest library to try to call her mom but was denied help.

21h ago

3:25
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog
Exclusive: Canadian Solider alleges discrimination due to service dog

A retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, alleging discrimination by the military. Cpt. Andrew Gough is seeking roughly $140,000 in damages, but is much more focused on systemic change.

15h ago

More Videos