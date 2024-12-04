Driver injured after crashing through school fence in North York, police say

Toronto police say a driver crashed through a school fence near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue on Dec. 4, 2024
Toronto police say a driver crashed through a school fence near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue on Dec. 4, 2024. (Hugues Cormier/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 4, 2024 1:00 pm.

A woman is in hospital and no students were injured after police say a driver crashed through a school fence in North York.

Emergency crews were called to St. Charles Catholic School near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal says students were not in the area at the time but one staff member is being assessed in hospital.

“This is to inform you about a car accident involving a staff member in the school parking lot earlier this morning due to weather conditions. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. Emergency personnel were contacted immediately, and the staff member is currently being assessed at the local hospital,” the letter states.

Paramedics say the driver, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not confirmed if the driver involved is a staff member at the school.

