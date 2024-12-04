Toronto mother wanted in alleged parental abduction

A Toronto mother is wanted in connection to a parental abduction investigation.

Police allege on Dec 2, a court order was issued giving full custody of the child to the father. The accused was made aware of the order and has refused to surrender custody of the child.

She allegedly has been actively avoiding surrendering the child and her whereabouts are unknown.

Camille Yeung, 41, of Toronto is now wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for abduction by parent/custody order. She is described as five foot four inches, a thin build, around 115 lbs., with brown shoulder length hair, and brown eyes.

Investigators believe the accused may be driving a white 2011 Lexus hatchback with Ontario license plate BLTE 430.

The seven-year-old child, named Madeline, is described as four foot two inches with a thin build and around 62 pounds.

Their images have released.