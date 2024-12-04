What booze did Ontarians drink in 2024? LCBO reveals most popular beverages of the year

LCBO non-alcoholic beer
Non-alcoholic beers are shown at an LCBO store in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff

By Richard Southern

Posted December 4, 2024 5:32 am.

Ontarians looking for a tipple this year reached for tequila, Soju, pre-mixed cocktails, and a surprisingly large amount of non-alcoholic beer.

680 NewsRadio can exclusively reveal the LCBO’s top-selling products in 2024.

Non-alcoholic beer grows in popularity

The overall top-selling product at the LCBO this year was Smirnoff Vodka, a popular mixer in many cocktails. However, perhaps surprisingly, products without alcohol saw the most considerable growth at the LCBO. Non-alcoholic beer sales grew by a whopping 69 per cent, supported by the influx of new products over the past year, such as Guinness 0.0.

Overall, products with no alcohol saw growth of 73 products over the last year and 189 per cent since 2022. The LCBO noted that December is a peak sales period for no—or low-alcoholic options.

“As many Ontarians look to partake in celebrations without alcohol consumption or provide choices for their guests when entertaining.”

Popular liquors

For those who prefer something a little stronger, Ready-to-Drink products (RTDs) proved particularly popular this year, with pre-mixed cocktails seeing a growth of 17 per cent. In July, RTDs were a significant focus of the strike by LCBO unionized workers represented by OPSEU, with the union fighting unsuccessfully to keep them out of corner stores and gas stations. They began selling the products in September.

LCBO
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) sign is pictured at a closed LCBO store in downtown Ottawa on July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Tequila continued to be a popular choice for Ontario drinkers in 2024, with six per cent sales growth on top of last year’s 16 per cent.

American whiskey also captivated people’s attention this year, growing seven per cent.

Meanwhile, the LCBO says more of its customers discovered the world of Asian spirits, particularly Soju, a clear and colourless Korean spirit traditionally made from rice. Soju’s sales increased this year, as did Japanese whiskey.

Wine and Beer

When it comes to wine, Ontarians’ tastes appear to be changing. The LCBO noticed a shift away from heavier vinos towards fresher styles of wine, including lighter reds, low- and de-alcoholized wines, and refreshing whites such as Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio.

Local Ontario Icewine deviates from this trend, which has experienced a consistent upward trend since 2022, growing seven per cent in the last year and 29 per cent since 2022.

The LCBO says customers are looking for more robust and flavourful beers, such as strong ales, stouts, and porters when it comes to beer.

Year of change

2024 was a year of significant change for the LCBO and for the sale of alcohol as a whole in Ontario.

In May, the Ford government announced it was earmarking $225 million for The Beer Store to break its exclusive retail contract early and move alcohol into convenience, grocery and big box stores and gas stations in September.

The move resulted in as many as 8,500 new alcohol retailers across Ontario, though the LCBO remains the province’s exclusive seller of liquor.

Canada Post strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers' licence renewals
Canada Post strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers' licence renewals

The average number of letters people receive has dropped significantly over the years — down to just two per week compared to seven per week in 2006, according to Canada Post. Nevertheless, when you...

1h ago

Toronto police to unveil updated list of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police to unveil updated list of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will provide an updated list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives on Wednesday. TPS members, the Surete du Quebec (SQ), and the Bolo Program will speak at a press...

1h ago

Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect
Snowfall to impact Toronto, GTA commutes with winter weather travel advisory in effect

Toronto and other communities across southern Ontario will be impacted by snowfall as Environment Canada warns of messy morning and evening commutes with a winter weather travel advisory in effect. Snow...

updated

1m ago

TTC chair hints earliest opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT could be June 1
TTC chair hints earliest opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT could be June 1

Metrolinx officials didn't confirm an Eglinton Crosstown opening timeframe, saying they need 'confidence that key milestones are being met.'

12h ago

2:42
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday
Snow to slow down both commutes Wednesday

Snow in the forecast has the potential to slow down the morning and evening commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

11h ago

1:25
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place
City Hall reacts to scathing Auditor General report on Ontario Place

Mayor Olivia Chow campaigned on opposing the development of Ontario Place and then muted her criticism in return for a massive funding deal from the province. Alan Carter gets reaction from City Hall to the scathing Auditor General report.

12h ago

0:41
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall
Suspects sought after smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery at Hillcrest Mall

YRP officers were notified of a robbery at around 4 p.m. on Monday at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. Video obtained by CityNews shows several suspects stealing items from the jewellery store.

20h ago

3:10
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm
Gravenhurst continues massive dig out after weekend winter storm

Gravenhurst officials say efforts are underway to get roadways cleared and all power restored after the town was hit with a massive weekend winter storm. Afua Baah reports.
1:41
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job
Metrolinx CEO resigns after seven years on the job

The Ontario government says Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster has accepted another position and will step down as soon as December 16th.

