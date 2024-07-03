Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms.

Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province this week as 10,000 workers prepare to strike if a deal isn’t reached by 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Should workers walk off the job, liquor stores would close for two weeks.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance says they’re disappointed that the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) could be heading toward unnecessary strike-threatening summer plans.

The LCBO, meanwhile, says it would continue to operate online retail services and offer limited in-store shopping if the strike goes ahead.

Bars and restaurants, along with licensed grocery stores and The Beer Store, will continue to receive wholesale orders.