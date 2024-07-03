Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Posted July 3, 2024 6:11 am.
Last Updated July 3, 2024 6:12 am.
Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms.
Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province this week as 10,000 workers prepare to strike if a deal isn’t reached by 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
Should workers walk off the job, liquor stores would close for two weeks.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance says they’re disappointed that the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) could be heading toward unnecessary strike-threatening summer plans.
The LCBO, meanwhile, says it would continue to operate online retail services and offer limited in-store shopping if the strike goes ahead.
Bars and restaurants, along with licensed grocery stores and The Beer Store, will continue to receive wholesale orders.