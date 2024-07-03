Negotiations ongoing between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

We're now just days away from a potential LCBO strike and if workers walk off the job this week, liquor stores are preparing to close for two weeks. Catalina Gillies has the latest.

By Lucas Casaletto and News Staff

Posted July 3, 2024 6:11 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 6:12 am.

Negotiations continue between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers as a strike deadline looms.

Long lines are likely at LCBO stores across the province this week as 10,000 workers prepare to strike if a deal isn’t reached by 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Should workers walk off the job, liquor stores would close for two weeks.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance says they’re disappointed that the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) could be heading toward unnecessary strike-threatening summer plans.

The LCBO, meanwhile, says it would continue to operate online retail services and offer limited in-store shopping if the strike goes ahead.

Bars and restaurants, along with licensed grocery stores and The Beer Store, will continue to receive wholesale orders.

