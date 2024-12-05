Why is interest in electric vehicles waning?

There are more electric vehicles on the market than ever before. But, Canadian car shoppers are showing less interest in buying an EV, citing a number of concerns that have always dogged the technology.

In today’s edition of The Big Story podcast, host Mike Eppel is separating myths from reality and looks at whether the automotive industry needs to look at its messaging to consumers.

Today’s guests: Jason Clifton, partner at Electric Mobility Practice at EY Canada and Erik Novak, professor of Business and Sustainability at Seneca College and the editor of the Novak Report.