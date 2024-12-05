American Swifties with DUI convictions may not be allowed into Canada for Vancouver concerts

A handful of U.S. Swifties have taken to social media to express their past Driving Under the Influence convictions, concerned that they won't be able to clear Canadian immigration. (CityNews Image)

By Srushti Gangdev, Charlie Carey

Posted December 5, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 11:59 am.

Some American Taylor Swift fans planning on heading north to see her final Eras Tour shows this weekend might not be able to cross the border due to past crimes.

A handful of U.S. Swifties have taken to social media to express their past Driving Under the Influence convictions, concerned that they won’t be able to clear Canadian immigration.

Heron Law immigration lawyer Will Tao explains that entry into Canada is on a case-by-case basis. Depending on when the crime or DUI charge occurred could be the deciding factor after the crime was reclassified as a heavier offence five years ago.

“In 2019, the driving offence was elevated to one of serious criminality, based on legislative amendments,” Tao told 1130 NewsRadio.

Under Canada’s immigration law, if you have been found guilty of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, including cannabis, “you may be inadmissible for serious criminality.”

“You won’t be able to enter or stay in Canada unless we issue you a temporary resident permit,” the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada website states. “You’ll have to pay the processing fee for the permit (CAN $239.75) and there’s no guarantee you’ll be allowed to enter or stay in the country.”

“If you’re found inadmissible, you’ll be denied a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), refused entry to, or removed from Canada,” IRCC explains.

Tao adds that the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers balance the potential risks or benefits of allowing someone into the country.

“Historically, if you were the one performing, or if you had a conference to go to or some important economic event, or perhaps even some important family event, you could convince [them] of that element — the importance of being here would be balanced against your risk to Canada, given you’re coming up,” he explained.

Tao says anyone denied entry at the border can apply for a temporary resident permit but echoes IRCC, saying that it requires an application. Tao urges anyone considering taking that route to make sure they have the paperwork in hand to file it.

“Legally speaking, the more recent the DUI is — especially if it’s since 2019 — it’s probably a more complex case, which means a little more attention,” he said.

IRCC says that if there have been 10 years or more since you completed your sentence, “you may be eligible for deemed rehabilitation.”

Swift will be performing the final three shows of the Eras Tour at BC Place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

33m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

28m ago

Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report
Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report

A family of four will be spending over $800 more on food in 2025 as the price of food continues to increase, according to a new report. The Canada Food Price Report, released by members from Dalhousie...

13h ago

Toronto's WNBA team name, logo unveiled: Meet the Tempo
Toronto's WNBA team name, logo unveiled: Meet the Tempo

Canada's first WNBA team has a name. Meet the Toronto Tempo. The announcement follows thousands of public submissions, which led to the decision to name the team the Toronto Tempo. "Tempo is...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

33m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

28m ago

Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report
Family of four expected to spend $800 more on food in 2025: report

A family of four will be spending over $800 more on food in 2025 as the price of food continues to increase, according to a new report. The Canada Food Price Report, released by members from Dalhousie...

13h ago

Toronto's WNBA team name, logo unveiled: Meet the Tempo
Toronto's WNBA team name, logo unveiled: Meet the Tempo

Canada's first WNBA team has a name. Meet the Toronto Tempo. The announcement follows thousands of public submissions, which led to the decision to name the team the Toronto Tempo. "Tempo is...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets

Starting in January, Air Canada will require low-fare customers to some destinations to check carry-on bags and pay a fee. The airline will also impose a seat selection fee for these flyers. Michelle Mackey has the turbulent reaction from travellers.

10h ago

2:55
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA

Half a dozen suspects have been arrested after another GTA jewelry store was the target of a 'smash and grab'. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video and dramatic takedown. 

18h ago

1:30
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole

Rescuers in Pennsylvania are racing against time and deteriorating conditions to find a missing grandmother who may have tumbled down a sinkhole. Laura Aguierre looks at the treachorous conditions that could put rescue teams in jeopardy.

18h ago

0:21
Video shows suspects robbing a Markham jewellery store
Video shows suspects robbing a Markham jewellery store

A witness captured video of a brazen jewellery store robbery at a mall in Markham on Wednesday. Six suspects are in custody, and others remain at large.

19h ago

0:48
Video captures arrest of suspects believed to be connected to Markville Mall robbery
Video captures arrest of suspects believed to be connected to Markville Mall robbery

A video captured the arrest of multiple suspects believed to be connected to a robbery at Markville Mall.

20h ago

More Videos