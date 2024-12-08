Suspicious package suspends subway service at Bloor-Yonge station

There is no subway service on both Line 1 and Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge station as police investigate reports of a suspicious package.

Toronto police were called to the station around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after the package was discovered at track level.

The station has been evacuated as officials wait for the bomb squad to investigate further.

There is no service between College and St. Clair stations on Line 1 and no service between St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2.

The TTC says shuttle buses have been dispatched.