2 suspects sought in violent daytime Brampton carjacking

Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent daytime carjacking in Brampton.

Investigators say a woman was refuelling her car around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 when two men approached her armed with small knives, demanding the keys to her silver Mercedes Benz C300.

Police say when she refused, the suspects attempted to rip the keys out of her hand and allegedly assaulted her before fleeing southbound on Hurontario Street with the vehicle.

Police say the woman suffered minor physical injuries in the attack.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white face covering.

The second suspect is described as having back facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, black pants, black shoes and a light-coloured headband.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact police.