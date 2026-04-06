Toronto police are appealing to the public for assistance locating two sisters who went missing on Easter weekend.

According to investigators, 11-year-old Cassandra and 14-year-old Aliyah were last seen leaving their home together in the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood around midnight on Sunday and haven’t been spotted since.

Cassandra is described as five-foot-three-inches with a thin build and red shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink “Hello Kitty” pyjama pants.

Aliyah is described as five-foot-six-inches with a large build and black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with skulls and pink pyjama pants.

Police say they are concerned for the children’s safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.