Toronto police searching for two young sisters who went missing on Easter weekend

Police are search for two sisters who went missing over Easter weekend. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 6, 2026 5:10 pm.

Toronto police are appealing to the public for assistance locating two sisters who went missing on Easter weekend.

According to investigators, 11-year-old Cassandra and 14-year-old Aliyah were last seen leaving their home together in the Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood around midnight on Sunday and haven’t been spotted since.

Cassandra is described as five-foot-three-inches with a thin build and red shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink “Hello Kitty” pyjama pants.

Aliyah is described as five-foot-six-inches with a large build and black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with skulls and pink pyjama pants.

Police say they are concerned for the children’s safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

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