At least 28 are hurt as a driver plows into a demonstration in Germany

Emergency services attend the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people in Munich, Germany, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. (Christoph Trost/dpa via AP)

By Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2025 5:22 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 8:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A driver drove a car into a labor union demonstration in central Munich on Thursday, injuring at least 28 people including children, authorities said. Officials said it was believed to be an attack.

The suspect, an Afghan asylum-seeker, was arrested. The incident follows a series of attacks involving immigrants in recent months that have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany’s Feb. 23 election.

Participants in a demonstration by the service workers’ union ver.di were walking along a street at about 10:30 a.m. when the car overtook a police vehicle following the gathering, accelerated and plowed into the back of the group, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect after firing a shot at the car, deputy police chief Christian Huber said. He added that at least 28 people were believed to be injured, some of them seriously. A damaged Mini was seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes.

The suspect was a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, Huber said. Bavaria’s state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said the man was known to authorities in connection with theft and drug offenses, but didn’t give further details. He said officials believe the protest was likely targeted at random.

The state’s justice minister, Georg Eisenreich, said a prosecutors’ department that investigates extremism and terror was looking into the case.

“We feel with the victims, we are praying for the victims — we hope very much that they all make it,” Bavarian governor Markus Söder told reporters at the scene.

“It is suspected to be an attack — a lot points to that,” Söder added.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said that children were among those injured.

A string of recent attacks

The Munich incident comes three weeks after a two-year-old boy and a man were killed in a knife attack in Aschaffenburg, also in Bavaria. An Afghan whose asylum application was rejected was the suspect in that attack, which propelled migration to the center of the German election campaign.

The Aschaffenburg attack followed knife attacks in Mannheim and Solingen last year in which the suspects were immigrants from Afghanistan and Syria, respectively — in the latter case, also a rejected asylum-seeker who was supposed to have left the country.

In the December Christmas market car ramming in Magdeburg, the suspect was a Saudi doctor who previously had come to various regional authorities’ attention.

Demands for political consequences

Germany’s main opposition conservative bloc, in which Söder is a prominent figure, has demanded a tougher approach to irregular migration, calling for many more people to be turned back at the border and for an increase in deportations. Curbing migration is also a core issue for the far-right Alternative for Germany, which polls put in second place behind the conservatives.

“This is more evidence that we can’t go from attack to attack and show dismay, thank police for their deployment,” Söder said. “This is not the first such act … We are determined that something must change in Germany, and quickly.”

Center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government said it already has done a lot to reduce irregular migration, and that the opposition’s plans are incompatible with German and European Union law.

Scholz described the latest incident as “a terrible attack.”

“Anyone who commits crimes in Germany will not just be punished severely and have to go to prison, but must expect that he cannot continue his stay in Germany — and that also goes for countries that it is very difficult to send people back to,” he said.

The chancellor noted that his government deported convicted criminals to Afghanistan on a flight in August and is working to do so again — “and not just once, but continually.”

Herrmann said the Munich suspect’s asylum application apparently had been rejected but it hadn’t been possible to deport him.

The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday.

Herrmann said authorities do not believe the car ramming was connected to the conference, but they still need to determine the motive.

___

Stefanie Dazio in Berlin contributed to this report.

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

20m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

43m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

43m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

37m ago

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

20m ago

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding...

updated

43m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

43m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received more than 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

1h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

9h ago

2:30
Waterfront residents opposing 49-storey tower at the foot of Spadina

Some waterfront residents say a proposed 49-storey condo tower at the foot of one of the busiest downtown roads in the city is going to cause several issues for nearby buildings and the entire neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

2:53
Heavy snow into Thursday, more snow this weekend

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto with the heaviest snow expected overnight. The snow could mix with ice pellets and freezing rain across some areas Thursday morning.

15h ago

2:39
Auto thefts are declining in Ontario, tell that to the guy who's had his car stolen six times

A new report shows auto thefts declined 17% in 2024, but they're still 'unreasonably high' according to experts. Brandon Choghri has the details, and the story of one GTA man who's had his car stolen six times.

15h ago

More Videos