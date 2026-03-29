Tate McRae leads Junos race as Mark Carney set for appearance tonight

<p>Singer Tate McRae performs during an intermission at the NHL All-Star Game, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette</p>

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted March 29, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2026 7:56 am.

HAMILTON — Tate McRae is the leading nominee heading into tonight’s Juno Awards broadcast in Hamilton.

The Calgary-born pop star took home four major prizes during Saturday’s pre-telecast gala, including artist of the year, single of the year for “Sports Car” and album of the year for “So Close To What.”

However, McRae did not attend the ceremony, nor did she provide a video message or written statement acknowledging the wins. Her wins came against top nominees Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, who also aren’t attending this year’s celebration.

All three artists still have a chance to win the TD Juno Fan Choice Award during the broadcast.

While several stars will be absent, at least one is on the Junos guest list: Prime Minister Mark Carney. Canada’s leader will make his Junos debut tonight at Hamilton’s TD Coliseum.

More major awards will be presented during the broadcast, hosted by comedian Mae Martin.

Among other winners Saturday were B.C.’s Colin Whitcomb, who claimed country album of the year for “The Hard Way,” while Oshawa, Ont.-raised artist Daniel Caesar earned songwriter of the year honours.

Neither Caesar nor Whitcomb was on hand to accept their trophies, though both are slated to perform at Sunday’s event, where Caesar will also be receiving the international achievement award.

Also due at tonight’s show are Joni Mitchell, who will receive a lifetime achievement award, and Nelly Furtado, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The NDP's next leader to be announced as Winnipeg convention concludes

WINNIPEG — The next NDP leader will be announced this morning as the party concludes its Winnipeg convention. Union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston, filmmaker Avi Lewis, Alberta MP...

34m ago

'The crew is ready': Canadian to be voice link to Artemis II moon mission

WASHINGTON — Jenni Gibbons was always drawn to the stars. Now, the Calgary-born astronaut is set to take part in NASA's Artemis II mission, which will send humans to the moon for the first time in more...

37m ago

'Massive operation': Canadian driller, shipper enlisted to help tap Greenland oil

CALGARY — The promotional video shows a small creek trickling through a mossy patch in an otherwise brown, barren landscape, icebergs looming just offshore. A petroleum engineer dips a hand into the...

35m ago

Pope Leo XIV opens Holy Week with Palm Sunday that recalls final days of Pope Francis' life

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV celebrated Palm Sunday before tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, as he opened his first Holy Week as pontiff that for many people recalled the final, suffering...

41m ago

Top Stories

The NDP's next leader to be announced as Winnipeg convention concludes

WINNIPEG — The next NDP leader will be announced this morning as the party concludes its Winnipeg convention. Union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston, filmmaker Avi Lewis, Alberta MP...

34m ago

'The crew is ready': Canadian to be voice link to Artemis II moon mission

WASHINGTON — Jenni Gibbons was always drawn to the stars. Now, the Calgary-born astronaut is set to take part in NASA's Artemis II mission, which will send humans to the moon for the first time in more...

37m ago

'Massive operation': Canadian driller, shipper enlisted to help tap Greenland oil

CALGARY — The promotional video shows a small creek trickling through a mossy patch in an otherwise brown, barren landscape, icebergs looming just offshore. A petroleum engineer dips a hand into the...

35m ago

Pope Leo XIV opens Holy Week with Palm Sunday that recalls final days of Pope Francis' life

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV celebrated Palm Sunday before tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, as he opened his first Holy Week as pontiff that for many people recalled the final, suffering...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Spring-like temperatures on the way starting Sunday

A mild Sunday is on tap with temperatures slightly above average before much warmer conditions move in to start the week.

12h ago

2:45
Thousands rally at Queen's Park for "Fight Ford" protest

Rhianne Campbell reports, It’s part of dozens of other province-wide rallies Saturday, opposing recent policy changes by the Ontario government.

13h ago

2:51
TCDSB announces cuts to programs, changes to bell times for next fall

Starting September 2026, the International Languages program will be removed from the regular school day. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction.

March 27, 2026 10:38 pm EST EST

1:59
Chilly start to the weekend before Sunday warmup

Cloudy with a chance of flurries on Saturday as temperatures struggle to get above zero before things rebound on Sunday.

March 27, 2026 6:21 pm EST EST

1:17
Ontario Sunshine list: These were the top and notable earners of 2025

The Ontario’s Sunshine List, which was released Friday, increased by seven per cent compared to 2024 when just over 377,000 people earned $100. Here are the top notable earners.

March 27, 2026 2:59 pm EST EST

More Videos