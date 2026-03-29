Tate McRae leads Junos race as Mark Carney set for appearance tonight

HAMILTON — Tate McRae is the leading nominee heading into tonight’s Juno Awards broadcast in Hamilton.

The Calgary-born pop star took home four major prizes during Saturday’s pre-telecast gala, including artist of the year, single of the year for “Sports Car” and album of the year for “So Close To What.”

However, McRae did not attend the ceremony, nor did she provide a video message or written statement acknowledging the wins. Her wins came against top nominees Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, who also aren’t attending this year’s celebration.

All three artists still have a chance to win the TD Juno Fan Choice Award during the broadcast.

While several stars will be absent, at least one is on the Junos guest list: Prime Minister Mark Carney. Canada’s leader will make his Junos debut tonight at Hamilton’s TD Coliseum.

More major awards will be presented during the broadcast, hosted by comedian Mae Martin.

Among other winners Saturday were B.C.’s Colin Whitcomb, who claimed country album of the year for “The Hard Way,” while Oshawa, Ont.-raised artist Daniel Caesar earned songwriter of the year honours.

Neither Caesar nor Whitcomb was on hand to accept their trophies, though both are slated to perform at Sunday’s event, where Caesar will also be receiving the international achievement award.

Also due at tonight’s show are Joni Mitchell, who will receive a lifetime achievement award, and Nelly Furtado, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press