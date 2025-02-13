updated

Winter storm slams southern Ontario as Toronto sees up to 20 cm of snow

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received more than 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 13, 2025 5:34 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 8:38 am.

Southern Ontario experienced a potent, mid-week winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Thursday and up to 20 centimetres of snow confirmed in Toronto and the surrounding GTA.

There have been sweeping school bus cancellations and closures, leading to a treacherous morning commute for many on Thursday. Provincial police confirmed numerous collisions overnight, with vehicles stuck in snow drifts in Toronto and the GTA.

Track all school bus cancellations, school closures and other winter weather-related events here.

By the time the winter storm ends, the province will see between 15 and 35-plus cm of snowfall, with peak accumulation rates reaching 2 to 4 cm per hour. Winter storm warnings were issued for parts of the GTA and cottage country.

Environment Canada initially mentioned up to 20 cm of snow was possible in Toronto, with the heaviest snow falling overnight. The snow tapered off around 8 a.m., though northwest wind gusts of 40-60 km/h are forecast throughout the day.

Pearson Airport had recorded 23 cm of snow, making it the most substantial winter storm since March 2023.

The City of Toronto declared a significant weather event to prepare for the worst impacts on Thursday. Environment Canada eventually lifted its snowfall warning for Toronto this morning.

Vincent Sferrazza, the Director of Transportation Operations and Maintenance for the City of Toronto, said that planning and strategy went as planned and started on Wednesday night on the DVP and Gardiner. Sferrazza noted that complete snow removal will begin on Monday, and some hot spots will be targeted on Friday.

Due to the snow storm, dozens of departing and arriving flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport have been delayed or cancelled. Airport officials are advising travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

There could be more snow on the way

Southern Ontario is experiencing a powerful winter storm, with whiteout conditions worsening rapidly overnight into Wednesday and up to 40 cm of snow accumulation reported in certain regions. Photo: Unsplash.

Toronto and GTA residents will get a temporary break on Friday, but another winter storm could impact the region over the weekend. A Colorado low is forecast to track just south of the area, bringing widespread snowfall to southern Ontario on Saturday.

Though subject to change, snow is forecasted to fall early Saturday morning, with 8 cm possible by the afternoon. An additional 5 to 10 cm of accumulations could be observed in the evening, and snow will continue overnight into Sunday.

It’s too early to determine the precise impact of the weekend snowstorm. Still, forecasters expect up to 20 cm of additional snow to fall in Toronto by Sunday, making Family Day weekend a challenging few travel days.

Saturday’s daytime high is forecasted to be -2 C, though it will feel closer to -5 with the wind chill in Toronto. It will be even colder in Toronto on Sunday, with a forecasted daytime high of -6 C, but it will feel more like -13.

Strong winds, lake-effect snow, and frigid wind chills will persist through Monday’s holiday. Click here to stay updated on province-wide weather alerts.

Visit here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

22m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

45m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

39m ago

Mississauga man whose car stolen 6 times speaks out amid report that says auto theft is down

Auto theft has been one of the major issues facing Ontario over the past year and it appears some progress is being made after a new report says car thefts are down 17 per cent in 2024. However, that's...

15h ago

Top Stories

Cancellations and closures in Toronto, GTA as winter snow storm hits province hard

There have been cancellations and closures as a potent winter storm brought up to 30 centimetres of snow across the province and the surrounding GTA. A snowfall warning and various winter storm warnings...

updated

22m ago

Trump says he'll sign sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners Thursday

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports. "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump posted...

45m ago

Could Canada really become the 51st US state? Here's what it would take

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs he's...

39m ago

Mississauga man whose car stolen 6 times speaks out amid report that says auto theft is down

Auto theft has been one of the major issues facing Ontario over the past year and it appears some progress is being made after a new report says car thefts are down 17 per cent in 2024. However, that's...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
WATCH: Time-lapse shows snow accumulating in Toronto during winter storm

A time-lapse of snow falling in Toronto from Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as captured by a CityNews viewer. The city received more than 20 centimetres of snow by early Thursday morning.

1h ago

3:32
Winter storm hits Toronto and GTA

A snowfall warning is in effect as the biggest snowstorm of the season lashes Toronto and the GTA with upwards of 15 cm of snow expected by Thursday.

9h ago

2:30
Waterfront residents opposing 49-storey tower at the foot of Spadina

Some waterfront residents say a proposed 49-storey condo tower at the foot of one of the busiest downtown roads in the city is going to cause several issues for nearby buildings and the entire neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

2:53
Heavy snow into Thursday, more snow this weekend

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto with the heaviest snow expected overnight. The snow could mix with ice pellets and freezing rain across some areas Thursday morning.

15h ago

2:39
Auto thefts are declining in Ontario, tell that to the guy who's had his car stolen six times

A new report shows auto thefts declined 17% in 2024, but they're still 'unreasonably high' according to experts. Brandon Choghri has the details, and the story of one GTA man who's had his car stolen six times.

15h ago

More Videos