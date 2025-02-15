US defeats Canada in a game that starts with 3 fights in first 9 seconds

The United States clinched a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final with a 3-1 win over Canada on Saturday night.

Dylan Larkin’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and stood up as the game-winner as the Americans ended Canada’s 17-game winning streak in a best-on-best game dating back to the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the United States, including an empty-net goal.

Connor McDavid notched the lone goal for Canada.

The 4 Nations shifts to Boston for a pair of round-robin games Monday before next Thursday’s final. A regulation win against Finland will qualify Canada for the championship final.

The highly anticipated game started with three fights in the first nine seconds.

Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves just after the puck was dropped to start play. Brady Tkachuk fought Sam Bennett immediately off the ensuing faceoff. And J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko went at it after some pushing and shoving around Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington after he covered the puck.

Canada got a power play out of the third fight, with Miller penalized for cross-checking as well as fighting.

It all happened after a large percentage of the sellout crowd at Bell Centre loudly booed the U.S. anthem.

It’s the second time “The Star-Spangled Banner” drew that reaction in two games the United States has played at the NHL-run international tournament.

And it came after public address announcer Michel Lacroix asked the crowd, in French and English, “In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country.”

This time, far more of the fans at Bell Centre booed than Thursday night before the U.S. game against Finland, and the booing lasted for the entire length of the song.

Fans lined up by the hundreds to get into the arena more than 90 minutes before start time and also booed every time a U.S. player was shown on video screens during pregame warmups.

Canada was without all-star defenceman Cale Makar who was ruled out of the game late Saturday with an illness.

Thomas Harley was added to the Canadian roster. Makar remains eligible for the rest of the tournament.

Finland beat Sweden 4-3 in OT earlier Saturday.