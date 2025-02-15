US defeats Canada in a game that starts with 3 fights in first 9 seconds

Canada's Brandon Hagel and United States' Matthew Tkachuk fight during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2025 8:51 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2025 11:03 pm.

The United States clinched a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final with a 3-1 win over Canada on Saturday night.

Dylan Larkin’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and stood up as the game-winner as the Americans ended Canada’s 17-game winning streak in a best-on-best game dating back to the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the United States, including an empty-net goal.

Connor McDavid notched the lone goal for Canada.

The 4 Nations shifts to Boston for a pair of round-robin games Monday before next Thursday’s final. A regulation win against Finland will qualify Canada for the championship final.

The highly anticipated game started with three fights in the first nine seconds.

Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves just after the puck was dropped to start play. Brady Tkachuk fought Sam Bennett immediately off the ensuing faceoff. And J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko went at it after some pushing and shoving around Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington after he covered the puck.

Canada got a power play out of the third fight, with Miller penalized for cross-checking as well as fighting.

It all happened after a large percentage of the sellout crowd at Bell Centre loudly booed the U.S. anthem.

It’s the second time “The Star-Spangled Banner” drew that reaction in two games the United States has played at the NHL-run international tournament.

And it came after public address announcer Michel Lacroix asked the crowd, in French and English, “In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country.”

This time, far more of the fans at Bell Centre booed than Thursday night before the U.S. game against Finland, and the booing lasted for the entire length of the song.

Fans lined up by the hundreds to get into the arena more than 90 minutes before start time and also booed every time a U.S. player was shown on video screens during pregame warmups.

Canada was without all-star defenceman Cale Makar who was ruled out of the game late Saturday with an illness.

Thomas Harley was added to the Canadian roster. Makar remains eligible for the rest of the tournament.

Finland beat Sweden 4-3 in OT earlier Saturday.

TTC removes 56 bus stops as 'highly impactful' winter storm lashes Toronto

The TTC has taken 56 bus stops out of service as a "highly impactful" winter storm threatens to bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to Toronto and the GTA this weekend.

1m ago

12 people hospitalized following 3-alarm downtown highrise fire

As many as 12 people were hospitalized following a 3-alarm fire at a Toronto Community Housing building in Cabbagetown on Saturday.

4h ago

Here's what's open and closed on Family Day in Toronto

Here's what's open and closed on the first long weekend of the year. Banks, government services, and libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17.

8h ago

Poilievre pledges to restore 'promise of Canada' in campaign-style speech

Pierre Poilievre began a speech on Saturday with a quote from the country's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, but it is a quote by a former Liberal prime minister that has now become the rallying...

1h ago

2:51
'Highly impactful' winter storm lashes Toronto, GTA

A "highly impactful" winter storm threatens to bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to Toronto this weekend with conditions expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday due to snow and blowing snow.

4h ago

1:53
Canada-wide warrant for Toronto man wanted in fatal Moss Park shooting

Toronto police have identified and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect wanted in connection with the city's third homicide of the year.

23h ago

1:39
Officer charged after shoving bystander

A criminal charge has been laid against a Toronto Police officer, months after a violent alleyway altercation.

2:40
Winter storm watch as more snow arrives this weekend

Saturday will see a steady accumulation of snow throughout the day ahead of a second burst of snow on Sunday which could bring an additional 25 cm
2:29
Concerns about illegal dumping in Toronto's Cherry Beach

In today's Speakers Corner report, some worry a part of Toronto's waterfront has become an unchecked dumping ground.

