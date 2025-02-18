Green Party says it will run full slate of candidates in coming federal election

Green Party co-leaders Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault unveil their new branding during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jesmeen Gill, The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2025 12:09 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2025 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The Green Party’s leaders say they will have a full slate of candidates for the next election, which could be called as soon as next month.

Party co-leader Elizabeth May said Tuesday the party is still vetting potential candidates but it expects to run someone in every federal riding.

“We’re not feeling nervous about having a full slate,” she said.

There will be 343 seats available in the next election, up from 338 currently, following the riding redistribution process that is required every 10 years.

Under the fixed-election date law Canada’s next federal campaign must take place by October, but it is widely expected to happen sooner. The Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Québécois have all pledged to defeat the Liberal government at their earliest opportunity, which would be after the House of Commons resumes on March 24.

Also Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney has not ruled out the possibility of calling a quick election if he becomes prime minister after the party leadership race ends on Mar. 9.

May said the party’s preparations for a spring election include a new logo — a green circle.

“It’s the first rebranding of the Green Party of Canada in 25 years,” she said.

Co-leader Jonathan Pedneault said that more policy proposals will come soon and the logo is the first step in unveiling a new platform.

Mike Morrice, Green MP for Kitchener Centre, said the party is ready to ensure that important pieces of legislation get passed.

“We’ve been the ones calling for parties to work together to get some key legislation across the finish line. Legislation related to drinking water on First Nation reserves, related to electoral participation,” he said.

May said she wants to see Parliament return to work after the Liberal leadership race, instead of sending Canadians into a snap election.

“I would be very pleased to see a return of Parliament, but only under the conditions of a cessation of hostility between all party leaders,” she said.

She said that as Canada grapples with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, it’s important to respond with Parliament in session.

“During an election, we only can have a housekeeping function of government,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Jesmeen Gill, The Canadian Press

