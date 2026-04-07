Water shuttle pilot launching along downtown Toronto waterfront this summer

Stock photo of the Toronto skyline.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 7, 2026 4:27 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2026 4:34 pm.

It’s being billed as “a new way to move across Toronto’s inner harbour” and it’s launching this summer. A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront, starting with an east-west shuttle covering a three-stop stretch of the city’s downtown waterfront.

Unlike the TTC’s Aqua Bus gag on April Fool’s day, the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot does in fact launch this June. It is a collaborative effort between Waterfront Toronto, the City of Toronto and Toronto Porth Authority and will be operated by York Bay Marine Services.

The pilot program is a result of the Sea Bus Feasibility Study commissioned by all three partners “which outlined a phased approach to testing and implementing expanded east-west focused water-based transit similar to other major waterfront cities,” said a Waterfront Toronto news release.

“This summer’s pilot will serve as a first step to better understand ridership demand, operational requirements, and service performance on Toronto’s waterfront.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the city’s fast-growing waterfront necessitates new ways to get across it.

“This water shuttle pilot is about building a more connected city, linking communities from the Port Lands to the western waterfront and making it easier for people to get where they need to go,” she said.

“We are investing in practical, innovative solutions that expand transit options, reduce congestion, and open up our harbour for everyone to enjoy.”

The shuttle will run from June to September and will initially operate for a three-year term.

The shuttle will connect the following three stops:

  • Ookwemin Minising – the new island in the Port Lands will be the stop in the east end
  • The Yonge Street Slip will be the stop for the central waterfront
  • Portland Slip near Billy Bishop Airport will be the stop in the west end

While the Yonge Street Slip is already an existing hub for water taxis along the waterfront, the two other stops will be created specifically for the pilot project.

Water shuttle pilot map
The East-West Water Shuttle Pilot will serve three stops. HANDOUT/Waterfront Toronto

“Toronto’s waterfront is one of our city’s most popular and well-loved destinations for residents and visitors from near and far, and improving access is a top priority that we keep advancing, including in this season,” said Deputy Mayor and Spdina-For York councillor Ausma Malik.

“I’m looking forward to the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot connecting more people across our harbour, opening new destinations to explore and making the experience of our waterfront even better for everyone to enjoy.” 

Schedules, fares and other details will be released in the coming months.

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