TDSB set to eliminate 289 teacher positions for 2026/2027 school year due to declining enrolment

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is planning for hundreds of job cuts for the 2026/2027 school year.

In a statement to CityNews, the TDSB says it expects to employ 289 fewer secondary and elementary teachers this fall, citing falling enrolment.

The school board says they are planning for nearly 5,000 fewer students.

“It’s important to note that staffing continues to fluctuate right up until the new school year, so these numbers are not yet final,” read the statement.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said any reductions over that number are positions that were not filled in previous years as a result of declining enrolment.

The Elementary Teachers’ of Toronto said they believe the cuts are part of a broader pattern of underfunding by the province.

More to come