Man charged with murder, arson in fatal King restaurant fire

A 22-year-old man has been charged in a restaurant fire that left one person dead in King Township.

York police say on Feb. 16, just before 3 a.m., officers were called to a restaurant in the area of Highway 27 and King Road for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, the business was engulfed in flames. They were able to extinguish the fire and after conducting a search, firefighters found a deceased person inside.

The identity of the person has not been determined at this point.

The circumstances around the fire are considered suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

York police have identified a suspect after an investigation and have charged Saeed Alshoubaki, 22, of Mississauga, with arson and second-degree murder.

The incident is being considered targeted and anyone with information is asked to contact police.