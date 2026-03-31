Elderly couple killed in overnight house fire in North York

A man and a woman are dead after a house fire broke out in North York early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto fire crews were called to the residence on Anthia Drive in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area just after 4 a.m.

Toronto fire chief Jim Jessop said that two people, an elderly man and a woman, were removed from the residence and transported to a trauma centre without vital signs. They were pronounced deceased in the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unclear, and a police spokesperson noted that it’s too early in the investigation to deem it suspicious.

“[The fire] was near the bedroom,” Jessop noted. “Both occupants were located together.”

The fire was contained and has been extinguished, officials said.

Ontario’s Fire Marshal has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

“I want to extend our deepest condolences to those impacted by this double, fatal fire,” said Jessop.