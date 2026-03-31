A nationwide food recall has been issued for multiple cheese products included in certain HelloFresh meal kits after testing detected possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the recall affects several varieties of unbranded cheese portions packaged for the meal‑kit company, including shredded parmesan, cheese curds, feta, goat cheese and mozzarella.

The recall, updated on Monday, applies to products distributed across Canada and sold as part of HelloFresh meal kits. The CFIA says the cheeses were pulled from the marketplace after the company triggered the recall.

No illnesses have been reported, but officials warn that Listeria‑contaminated food may appear normal while still posing serious health risks.

Affected cheese products

The recall covers 10 cheese items packaged in small portions commonly used in meal kits. All are unbranded and carry no UPC codes. Affected items include:

Shredded parmesan (28 g and 56 g)

Cheese curds (56 g and 113 g)

Feta cheese (28 g and 56 g)

Goat cheese (28 g and 56 g)

Mozzarella cheese (85 g and 170 g)

Each product is tied to specific lot codes and best‑before dates listed by the CFIA. Consumers are urged to check their meal‑kit packaging carefully and discard any affected cheese.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause severe and sometimes life‑threatening illness, particularly in pregnant women, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include persistent fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Click here to view more images of the recalled products.