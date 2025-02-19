A worried NATO holds large-scale combat drills as the US stance on Europe shifts under Trump

Servicemen run during the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations, representing the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By Stephen Mcgrath And Nicolae Dumitrache, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2025 9:23 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 10:56 am.

SMARDAN, Romania (AP) — NATO members continued their largest combat exercises of 2025 on Wednesday, testing their ability to rapidly deploy large-scale forces on the 32-nation alliance’s eastern border as worries grow over its most powerful member, the United States.

The drills in Romania, which borders Ukraine, come as a shaken Europe grapples with a new U.S. course under President Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has demanded that allies dramatically ramp up military spending and said U.S. security priorities lie elsewhere — casting doubts on Washington’s longstanding security guarantees provided to Europe.

Days before the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Steadfast Dart 2025 drills comprise about 10,000 military personnel from nine nations as part of NATO’s new Allied Reaction Force. They are taking place over six weeks in Romania, Bulgaria and Greece.

Although the Trump administration has not announced plans to pull U.S. forces from the region, Hegseth’s remark that “European allies must lead from the front” left NATO partners contemplating a potential new reality in which the U.S. is no longer the powerful, nuclear-armed backstop for the continent’s security.

Radu Tudor, a defense analyst in Bucharest, said a U.S. rollback of its military presence in Romania would be “a gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The whole eastern flank of NATO (would) become weaker in front of Russia’s aggressive behavior,” he said, adding that it would push Romania to ask NATO allies to contribute troops and weapons to plug the gap left by several thousand American troops.

Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander of the Allied Joint Force Command, said threats to NATO “have become increasingly complex and unpredictable” over the past decade.

“To address this complex security environment, NATO has undergone a significant war-fighting transformation. We have taken our defensive plans from concept to reality,” Munsch told reporters at the training base on Wednesday. “This exercise … represents the culmination of our efforts and the beginning of our new force that will defend every inch of alliance territory.”

European allies have also expressed concern over being sidelined from talks between Washington and Moscow’s top diplomats on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia on working towards ending the war in Ukraine.

The fast-moving developments prompted France’s president to convene select EU countries and the U.K. for talks this week in Paris.

NATO has bolstered Europe’s eastern flank

Wednesday’s combat exercises in Romania saw live-fire training and trench warfare drills. Greek and Spanish marines led exercises last week in Greece, including a mock amphibious assault.

NATO’s new Allied Reaction Force, established last July, is designed to deploy at scale within 10 days and combines conventional forces with cyber and space-based technologies. Britain leads the operation with 2,600 military personnel and 730 vehicles.

The drills also include Romania, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey and involve 1,500 military vehicles, more than 20 aircraft and more than a dozen naval assets.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, NATO bolstered its presence on Europe’s eastern flank by sending additional multinational battlegroups to Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Since then, Romania has played an increasingly prominent role in the alliance. It has donated a Patriot missile system to Ukraine and opened an international training hub for F-16 jet pilots from allied countries, including Ukraine.

___

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

Stephen Mcgrath And Nicolae Dumitrache, The Associated Press















Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

50m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

19m ago

