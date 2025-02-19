The province’s police watchdog says a retired London, Ont. officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s.

Joseph Martino, Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said investigators were notified on Feb. 2, 2022, of sexual assault allegations that allegedly occurred in London, Ont. between 1985 and 1987 and 1988 and 1991, before the officer’s retirement.

Martino said the SIU found reasonable grounds to charge Edward Lane with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 12, 2025.

Martino said the SIU would not provide further comment on the investigation.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.