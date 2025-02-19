Retired London, Ont. police officer charged with historical sexual assaults: SIU

London, Ont. police cruiser. Photo: London Police/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 19, 2025 9:55 am.

The province’s police watchdog says a retired London, Ont. officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents in the 1980s and 1990s.

Joseph Martino, Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said investigators were notified on Feb. 2, 2022, of sexual assault allegations that allegedly occurred in London, Ont. between 1985 and 1987 and 1988 and 1991, before the officer’s retirement.

Martino said the SIU found reasonable grounds to charge Edward Lane with two counts of sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 12, 2025.

Martino said the SIU would not provide further comment on the investigation.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Top Stories

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

21m ago

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

28m ago

'I was upside down': Delta passenger recounts harrowing experience after plane crash at Pearson Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the U.S. that crashed and flipped over at Toronto Pearson Airport on Family Day are speaking out, sharing harrowing details of one of the most jarring incidents...

4h ago

Weather alerts lift in Toronto, GTA but bitter cold here to stay

As Toronto and much of the province dig out from a historic weekend of snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures will dominate the forecast for much of the week. Environment Canada issued a winter weather...

5h ago

