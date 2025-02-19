Sunwing Airlines cancels several southbound flights out of Toronto Pearson Wednesday

Sunwing Airlines has cancelled several of their southbound flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport for the rest of Wednesday.

The airline said the “necessary” decision was made so they can prioritize the return of customers currently delayed in other destinations due to recent weather disruptions, crew availability constraints and “extremely limited hotel capacity.”

Pearson Airport had a full shutdown on Monday after a Delta Air Lines flight crashed upon landing, injuring 21 passengers. All runways were closed for nearly three hours and two are still shutdown for the investigation.

Toronto was also hit with over 60 centimetres of snow over the weekend along with high winds.

Sunwing said all affected customers will receive a full refund within 21 business days.

“This difficult but essential operational decision allows us to redirect our resources toward bringing delayed customers home as quickly and safely as possible,” read Sunwing’s statement. “We understand this decision impacts our customers’ vacation plans and sincerely apologize for the disruption.”