Crashed Delta plane cleared from Toronto airport runway

The wreck of a crashed Delta Air Lines jet has been cleared from a runway at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The airline says removing the wreckage took several hours on Wednesday.

Delta says it could be weeks before bags from the plane are returned to their owners because of the inspection and cleaning process.

The airline has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane, saying the money “has no strings attached.”

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when Delta Flight 4819 crash landed at Pearson on Monday.

Agencies including the Transportation Safety Board of Canada continue to investigate the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

