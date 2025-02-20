Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh on Feb. 14, 2019. U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By John Marchesan

Posted February 20, 2025 3:43 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2025 4:56 pm.

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt.

The carmaker cites the current “dynamic environment” as part of the reassessment of its product strategy in North America.

“As a result, the Company is temporarily pausing work on the next generation Jeep Compass, including activities at the Brampton Assembly Plant,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to CityNews. “This does not change our previously announced investment plans for Brampton.” 

The statement goes on to say that production of the Jeep Compass will begin in Italy this year.

The news comes in the wake of tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump which threatens to destabilize a number of industries including the auto sector.

The statement did not say how long the pause would last but the union which represents the workers at the plant called the announcement “a matter of grave concern.”

“The company has reassured the union that vehicle production plans are still in place for Brampton, although the timing of this announcement raises very serious concerns for Unifor members both in the plant doing the retooling work and those on layoff,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne in a statement. 

Most of the workers at the plant have been off the job since last January when the retooling work started. The Brampton facility was set to resume production in 2025 with a full-capacity, three-shift operation. The union says Thursday’s announcement calls that timing into question.

“The chaos and uncertainty plaguing the North American auto industry, which is under the constant threat of tariffs and a dismantling of EV regulations from the United States, are having real-time impacts on workers and corporate decisions. We have been saying this as a union from day one that the threats are also dangerous to our economy and to Canadian jobs.”

Payne adds the impact of a delayed start at Brampton will have spill-over effects on local parts supplier firms tied to vehicle production, including the Windsor Assembly Plant, Etobicoke Casting Plant, Red Deer Parts Distribution Centre and Mississauga Parts Distribution Centre. 

In May 2022, Stellantis – the company created following the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Group PSA – announced it would invest more than $3.6 billion to retool its Canadian auto plants in Windsor and Brampton to make electric vehicles.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

4h ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

5h ago

3 charged in string of GTA smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged in a string of smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances. Investigators say the suspects robbed nine stores between January...

1h ago

Top Stories

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

4h ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

5h ago

3 charged in string of GTA smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged in a string of smash and grab robberies targetting high-end fragrances. Investigators say the suspects robbed nine stores between January...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

6h ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

22h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

22h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 
2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos