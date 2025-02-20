Researchers at U of T discover blood test that may detect who’s at risk for preterm birth

Stock photo of a pregnant woman in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, LM Otero

By Michelle Mackey

Posted February 20, 2025 4:50 pm.

A new blood test discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine could determine whether an individual is at risk for preterm birth.

The study led in part by fourth-year OBGYN resident Rachel Gladstone, who is pregnant herself, found that a low circulating blood level of placental growth factor (PlGF), a protein that signals placental development, is associated with early preterm birth.

“There’s a substance released by all placenta, healthy or unhealthy placentas, called placental growth factor and PIGF is released in increasing amounts in pregnant people’s bodies and supports the many changes that happen in a pregnant person’s body,” explained Dr. Gladstone.

An early preterm birth is defined as a birth before 34 weeks. The discovery could mean earlier interventions and better outcomes for newborns.

“The earlier a baby is born, the higher the risk of complications to the brain, the gut, the lungs, the eyes,” Dr. Gladstone said.

“The strategy here is to try and optimize and prevent preterm birth and if it’s going to occur to ensure the baby has the best start,” added Dr. Gladstone’s co-researcher Dr. John Kingdom, an obstetrician at Mount Sinai Hospital.

This would mean enhanced monitoring and delivery planning, like an advanced plan to deliver at a tertiary centre, which would be especially important for those with high-risk pregnancies in rural locations.

“People are either airlifted at the last minute for complications that were unanticipated or leave their families in a way that was traumatic,” said Dr. Gladstone.

The study was conducted from 2020 to 2023 and involved over 9,000 pregnant participants who intended to deliver their babies at Mount Sinai Hospital.

They were tested for PlGF levels through a blood sample at the same time as their routine screening blood test for gestational diabetes between 24 and 28 weeks.

“The technology already exists, the test is performed as part of Down syndrome screening in early pregnancy so shifting the test to a better time in pregnancy would give everybody the chance to improve their pregnancy outcomes,” explained Dr. Kingdom.

Researchers hope this testing will become the norm across the country within three to five years.

Their next step is a randomized controlled trial, that would measure the maternal and fetal health benefits of screening and costs. They hope, at that point, researchers would then be able to take this critical evidence to the government to prove the test would be worth the allocation of resources.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt. The carmaker...

48m ago

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

4h ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

5h ago

Top Stories

Stellantis pausing production of Jeep Compass SUV at Brampton plant

Stellantis says it is pausing production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, throwing the future of some 3,000 unionized workers into doubt. The carmaker...

48m ago

RCMP charge 2 Toronto residents with defrauding almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars

Two Toronto residents are facing several charges after the RCMP says they defrauded almost 600 Canadians out of millions of dollars. Police officials say the pair allegedly used technology provided...

4h ago

Experiencing mail delays? Canada Post letter carrier says their trucks were stuck for 'days'

On Monday morning of this week, one day after a second blast of snow in the GTA, several Canada Post employees shovelled out their vehicles at home and made their way to work at the Letter Carrier Depot...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

York police arrest 20, lay 200-plus charges in probe of residential break-ins

York Regional Police (YRP) says 20 people have been arrested, and more than 200 charges have been laid in an investigation centred on 40-plus residential break-ins. Authorities announced the results...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Sunwing cancels southbound flights from Toronto Pearson Airport

Sunwing says it's canceling all southbound flights from Toronto Pearson on February 19th and 20th to prioritize getting passengers delayed abroad back home. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers stuck in Punta Cana.

6h ago

2:58
Chaotic commute for transit riders continues

Days after a series of snow storms ended, transit riders in the GTA are still running into service suspensions, delays and large crowds. David Zura explains. 

22h ago

3:18
Potential lawsuit being launched by plane crash survivors 

Some plane crash survivors are now preparing for a potential lawsuit against Delta Airlines. Shauna Hunt with more on the crash investigation and the continued delays at Pearson airport. 

22h ago

2:51
Multinational investigation into plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A multinational investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson Airport to uncover what caused a Delta plane to crash-land Monday. Michelle Mackey reports. 
2:28
Cold temperatures continues midweek

The cold temperatures will continue midweek before some relief this weekend. Stella Acquisto has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos