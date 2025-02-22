$40M winning Lotto Max lottery ticket sold in Oshawa

A pair of winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in the Oshawa area including one worth $40 million.

Provincial lottery officials say a ticket bearing Friday’s winning numbers of 3,5,8,25,29,32,43 with a bonus number 31 was sold somewhere in Oshawa.

A second prize-winning ticket worth more than $176,000 was sold in Bowmanville.

Officials say this is the third straight jackpot worth more than $25 million won in Ontario since the start of the year. A $60 million prize-winning ticket was sold in Etobicoke back on January 21 while the January 31 draw yielded a $25 million winning ticket in Willowdale.

Last year, Ontario lottery players won 11 record-breaking jackpots totalling $525 million.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for February 25 with an estimated jackpot worth $10 million.