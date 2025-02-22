$40M winning Lotto Max lottery ticket sold in Oshawa

A sign indicating Lotto Max tickets are being sold. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 22, 2025 12:36 pm.

A pair of winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in the Oshawa area including one worth $40 million.

Provincial lottery officials say a ticket bearing Friday’s winning numbers of 3,5,8,25,29,32,43 with a bonus number 31 was sold somewhere in Oshawa.

A second prize-winning ticket worth more than $176,000 was sold in Bowmanville.

Officials say this is the third straight jackpot worth more than $25 million won in Ontario since the start of the year. A $60 million prize-winning ticket was sold in Etobicoke back on January 21 while the January 31 draw yielded a $25 million winning ticket in Willowdale.

Last year, Ontario lottery players won 11 record-breaking jackpots totalling $525 million.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for February 25 with an estimated jackpot worth $10 million.

Top Stories

Vatican says Pope Francis is in critical condition

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was in critical condition Saturday after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said. The 88-year-old Francis,...

10m ago

Freeland promises to consult Canadians on alternatives to consumer carbon pricing

OTTAWA — Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland vows to scrap Canada's consumer carbon pricing regime in favour of alternatives to be developed through wide-ranging consultations. In a policy...

50m ago

3 arrested, 4 others sought in drug and break-and-enter investigation

Three people are in custody and Toronto police are looking to identify four others in a drug and break-and-enter investigation. Investigators say on December 1, 2024, several suspects used a sledgehammer...

2h ago

2 injured in hit-and-run highway crash involving tractor-trailer

Two people were injured following a hit-and-run crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning. Provincial police say a white tractor-trailer struck another vehicle in the westbound lanes of the highway...

4h ago

