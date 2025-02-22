Thieves used a stolen card to buy a $523,000 lottery ticket. The victim wants to share the winnings

FILE - The headquarters of the Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), the operator of France's national lottery games is pictured in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris , Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2025 9:55 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2025 10:06 am.

PARIS (AP) — Thieves used a stolen card to buy a winning French lottery ticket worth 500,000 euros ($523,000). But they vanished before cashing in —- and now they’re among France’s most famous fugitives.

The man whose card was stolen, identified in police documents as Jean-David E., is offering to split the cash with the lucky winners. He wants his wallet back, too.

The thieves, meanwhile, face the risk of arrest. As of Saturday, the state lottery operator La Française des Jeux, or FDJ, said that no one had submitted the ticket to cash out.

″It’s an incredible story, but it’s all true,″ Jean-David’s lawyer, Pierre Debuisson, told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Jean-David discovered earlier this month that his backpack had been stolen from his car in the southern city of Toulouse, including bank cards and other documents, the lawyer said. Jean-David asked his bank to block the card, and learned it had already been used in a local shop.

At the shop, a vendor told him two apparently homeless men had used one of his cards to buy the winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

“They were so totally happy that they forgot their cigarettes and their belongings and walked out like crazy people,” Debuisson said.

Jean-David filed a police complaint about the theft, but is ready to withdraw it if the thieves come forward so that they can share the money, Debuisson said.

″Without them, no one would have won,″ Jean-David said on public broadcaster France-2.

Prosecutors may try to seize the winnings, considering them illegally obtained gains, the lawyer said.

The lawyer launched a national appeal Thursday asking the perpetrators to contact his office to make a deal.

“You risk nothing … we will share with you,” he said. “And you would be able to change your lives.”

The ticket will eventually expire, he warned.

“Time is working against us,” he said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

3 arrested, 4 others sought in drug and break-and-enter investigation

Three people are in custody and Toronto police are looking to identify four others in a drug and break-and-enter investigation. Investigators say on December 1, 2024, several suspects used a sledgehammer...

1h ago

2 injured in hit-and-run highway crash involving tractor-trailer

Two people were injured following a hit-and-run crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning. Provincial police say a white tractor-trailer struck another vehicle in the westbound lanes of the highway...

1h ago

'We kind of found a magic bullet:' SickKids researchers make discovery that can stop childhood brain tumour growth

At the Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning in Toronto, Dr. Peter Dirks and his team of researchers have discovered a way to stop tumour growth before it starts for a common form of pediatric...

2h ago

Half of Canadians and Americans think their countries are in a recession now: poll

OTTAWA — As Canada stares down U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats of devastating tariffs, roughly half of Canadians and Americans believe their countries are in an economic recession right...

3h ago

