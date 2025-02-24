Liberal leadership hopefuls square off tonight in first debate

<p>Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidates are shown in a composite image made from a combination of file photos. From left to right, Karina Gould in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025; Mark Carney in Hamilton, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025; Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025; Frank Baylis in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn, Ron Poling, Justin Tang</p>

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 8:14 am.

The candidates in the race to be the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada will square off tonight in the first of two live debates.

With just two weeks left until the winner is announced and two days until voting begins, the two events are the only chance Liberal supporters will have to see the candidates together.

Former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former House leader Karina Gould and former MP Frank Baylis are the only candidates still in the contest.

The party disqualified former Ontario MP Ruby Dhalla on Friday afternoon alleging she broke the rules, though she announced yesterday she had filed an appeal for reinstatement.

Former TVA-Québec anchor Pierre Jobin is expected to moderate the French language debate tonight.

The winner of the race will replace Justin Trudeau not only as Liberal leader but as prime minister, though an election is expected widely soon after.

Carney posted a video on social media yesterday pushing his promise to balance the government’s operational budget within three years.

Carney however has said he would increase the government’s spending on investments that grow the economy and create good jobs including on housing, clean energy and new trade routes to reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States.

In her own video yesterday, Freeland visited the farm shew grew up on in Peace River, Alta., touting her connection and understanding of people who “work with their hands” and contribute greatly to Canada’s economy.

Gould posted a series of policies aimed at bringing the party back to its grassroots for the next generation. That includes more frequent policy conventions.

Baylis also shared a video yesterday, giving a brief tour of his medical technology company and touting his experience growing businesses.

Based on polls and fundraising to date Carney is the clear front-runner, and he has injected new life into the party as polls have the Liberals closing the gap to the Conservatives.

The former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor has been the target of Conservative attack ads in recent weeks, with the opposition party issuing a statement ahead of tonight’s debate, exclusively aimed at Carney.

“Canadians will be watching to see what Mark Carney is actually proposing,” said Conservative house leader Andrew Scheer.

“One thing will be clear: Carney is not offering real change from the last 10 years of Liberal Government.”

The party’s English-language debate is scheduled for Tuesday, also in Montreal. Former CBC host Hannah Thibedeau is expected to be the moderator.

On Wednesday, immediately following the debates, advance voting opens for party members. The winner will be named March 9.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

1h ago

Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

KYIV — Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv. Trudeau made the pledge...

31m ago

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

13h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

1h ago

Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

KYIV — Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv. Trudeau made the pledge...

31m ago

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

13h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

13h ago

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:39
Smart phone app promotes Canadian products

People may be looking for a specific line that says "Canadian made or Canadian owned," which can sometimes be confusing for consumers, but a new app called check the label is taking the guesswork out of shopping.
More Videos