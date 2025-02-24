Off-road vehicles not safe for kids, Canadian Paediatric Society warns

Off-road vehicles sit on display outside of a sporting goods store Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 8:15 am.

The Canadian Paediatric Society is calling for better regulation and safety measures to protect kids riding off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides.

The society says children and adolescents make up about a third of off-road vehicle deaths.

In a statement released today, it says federal, provincial and territorial governments should regulate the use of off-road vehicles the same way they do cars.

The pediatric society says those regulations should require kids to be at least 16 years old to drive the vehicles and 12 years old to be a passenger.

They should also make wearing government-certified helmets mandatory, as kids and teens not wearing one are five times more likely to suffer severe head or neck injuries.

The society says off-road vehicles are specifically designed to be used on dirt trails and in forested areas and should never be driven on hard-surface roads.

Research suggests that being younger than 16 is a risk factor for losing control of an off-road vehicle because the necessary developmental and cognitive skills may not be fully formed, the statement said.

“Staying alert and responding appropriately to sudden changes in terrain involves ‘active riding’, which requires precise hand-eye coordination, physical strength, balance, spatial awareness, and constant attention,” it said.

“These developmental skills and the cognitive maturity to link actions to consequences — specifically, the implications of unsafe behaviours for self and others and the relationships between distance, speed, and braking — tend to develop in most adolescents between 14 and 16 years of age.”

The pediatric society called on industry to stop marketing and selling off-road vehicles to adolescents under 16 “until safety modifications have been implemented, tested, standardized, and proven to be effective in all Canadian settings.”

Provinces and territories should implement training courses and a graduated driver’s licensing system for off-road vehicles, it said.

Pediatricians and primary-care providers also have a role to play, it said, by educating families about the “significant risks for severe injury and death,” even if the off-road vehicle is a “youth model.”

The pediatric society acknowledged that off-road vehicles are widely used in remote areas, on farms and for Indigenous hunting and fishing. In those cases, pediatric care providers should help families reduce the risk to youth by emphasizing the need to avoid paved roads, wear a helmet at all times and only ride as a passenger on vehicles that are designed to carry more than one person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

1h ago

Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

KYIV — Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv. Trudeau made the pledge...

30m ago

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

13h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspects at large after ramming vehicle into Brampton jewellery store in failed robbery

Peel Regional Police says several suspects are wanted following an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Brampton where the perpetrators allegedly drove a vehicle through the storefront window but...

1h ago

Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

KYIV — Canada will send $5 billion in aid to Ukraine using funds from seized Russian assets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a peace and security summit in Kyiv. Trudeau made the pledge...

30m ago

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

13h ago

Another NHL team says Toronto traffic forced them to walk to rink

Toronto's traffic gridlock appears to have once again forced another National Hockey League team to walk to the rink. The Carolina Hurricanes, who were in the city to play the Maple Leafs on Saturday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

13h ago

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:39
Smart phone app promotes Canadian products

People may be looking for a specific line that says "Canadian made or Canadian owned," which can sometimes be confusing for consumers, but a new app called check the label is taking the guesswork out of shopping.
More Videos