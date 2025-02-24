Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Oshawa

A massage therapist in Oshawa has been charged with sexual assault.

Investigators from the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say the suspect was employed at a physiotherapy and wellness clinic in the area of Wilson Road North and Taunton Road East, where he allegedly touched a client inappropriately.

Police arrested 59-year-old Franklin Jimenez on Feb. 17, 2025. He was charged with one count of sexual assault and released on an undertaking. Details of the release were not immediately known.

In a statement released on Monday, DRPS said Jimenez has worked as a registered massage therapist “for over 20 years in a number of clinics across Durham and the Greater Toronto Area.”

Investigators say he is no longer employed at the Wilson Roach and Taunton Road East clinic. However, they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information can contact police.