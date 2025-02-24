Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Oshawa

Police released an image of 59-year-old Franklin Jimenez charged with sexual assault in Oshawa. (Handout/DRPS).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 24, 2025 1:50 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 1:51 pm.

A massage therapist in Oshawa has been charged with sexual assault.

Investigators from the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say the suspect was employed at a physiotherapy and wellness clinic in the area of Wilson Road North and Taunton Road East, where he allegedly touched a client inappropriately. 

Police arrested 59-year-old Franklin Jimenez on Feb. 17, 2025. He was charged with one count of sexual assault and released on an undertaking. Details of the release were not immediately known.

In a statement released on Monday, DRPS said Jimenez has worked as a registered massage therapist “for over 20 years in a number of clinics across Durham and the Greater Toronto Area.”

Investigators say he is no longer employed at the Wilson Roach and Taunton Road East clinic. However, they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information can contact police.

Top Stories

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

3h ago

Man pleads guilty in random stabbing at High Park subway station that killed woman, injured another

A man about to stand trial for fatally stabbing a woman, and injuring another, in random attacks onboard a TTC subway at High Park station in 2022 has entered surprise guilty pleas, telling the court through...

17m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

2h ago

Sending Canadian troops to Ukraine 'on the table' under possible peace deal: Trudeau

KYIV — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not rule out sending Canadian troops to Ukraine as part of a possible ceasefire deal as he joined European leaders Monday in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary...

17m ago

