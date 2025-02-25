2 suspects charged in alleged kidnapping of Mississauga man

Two suspects have been charged in connection to an alleged kidnapping of a Mississauga man.

Peel police say on Feb. 22, around 8 p.m., officers received a call for a disturbance in the area of Blackwood Mews and Golden Locust Drive in Mississauga.

When they arrived, a 27-year-old man was found. He was bound by his hands and feet. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were located a short distance away from the scene.

Davoinie Willians-Senior, 33, and Delton Williams-Senior, 31, both of Innisfil were arrested and face several charges including kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the victim and suspects were known to each other and they believe the incident was targeted.

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators believe there may be outstanding suspects.