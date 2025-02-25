2 suspects charged in alleged kidnapping of Mississauga man

Davoinie Willians-Senior (right), 33, and Delton Williams-Senior, 31, both of Innisfil have been arrested and face several charges including kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 25, 2025 5:43 pm.

Two suspects have been charged in connection to an alleged kidnapping of a Mississauga man.

Peel police say on Feb. 22, around 8 p.m., officers received a call for a disturbance in the area of Blackwood Mews and Golden Locust Drive in Mississauga.

When they arrived, a 27-year-old man was found. He was bound by his hands and feet. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were located a short distance away from the scene.

Davoinie Willians-Senior, 33, and Delton Williams-Senior, 31, both of Innisfil were arrested and face several charges including kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Both have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the victim and suspects were known to each other and they believe the incident was targeted.

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators believe there may be outstanding suspects.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

40m ago

PCs and Liberals express willingness to eliminate biannual time change in Ontario

The result of the Ontario provincial election could mean an end to the bi-yearly time change. Both the Progressive Conservative and Liberal parties have expressed willingness to end the practice, while...

9m ago

Service resumes on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations. The transit service said the line was experiencing an operational issue just before rush hour around 4:30 p.m. and...

6m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

Top Stories

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

40m ago

PCs and Liberals express willingness to eliminate biannual time change in Ontario

The result of the Ontario provincial election could mean an end to the bi-yearly time change. Both the Progressive Conservative and Liberal parties have expressed willingness to end the practice, while...

9m ago

Service resumes on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington

Subway service has resumed on the TTC's Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations. The transit service said the line was experiencing an operational issue just before rush hour around 4:30 p.m. and...

6m ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

Most Watched Today

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

4h ago

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

6h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

23h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.
More Videos