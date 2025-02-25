BMO Financial Group reports $2.14B Q1 profit up from $1.29B a year ago

A person makes their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2025 7:20 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 8:32 am.

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group says it earned $2.14 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, helped by strength in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.

The bank said Tuesday the profit amounted to $2.83 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.73 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $9.27 billion, up from $7.67 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $1.01 billion in its latest quarter, up from $627 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.04 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.56 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected BMO to earn an adjusted profit of $2.41 per share, according to according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“We delivered strong first-quarter performance with broad-based revenue growth driving positive operating leverage in each of our operating groups,” BMO chief executive Darryl White said in a statement.

BMO said its Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $894 million in its latest quarter, down from $921 million a year earlier.

In the U.S., the bank’s personal and commercial banking operations earned $580 million, up from $560 million in the same quarter last year.

BMO’s wealth management business earned $369 million in its latest quarter, up from $240 million.

The bank’s capital markets business earned $587 million, up from $393 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

