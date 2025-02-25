Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods.

Authorities received multiple reports from early December 2024 to late January 2025 regarding stolen freight-loaded trailers allegedly taken by an All Days Trucking transportation company.

Police said All Days Trucking was registered in Saskatoon, Sask, but its credentials have expired. The suspect or suspects allegedly used a third-party online platform to identify valuable freight and contacted victims directly, offering transportation services at a discounted rate.

It’s further alleged that the victims hired All Days Trucking to transport their freight, with the suspect or suspects then dispatching different transportation companies, some of which investigators believe were involved in these thefts, to pick up the trailers and freight from the victims.

An extensive investigation led officers to Bura Limited Inc., owned and operated by 41-year-old Manjinder Singh Bura of Brampton. Authorities discovered the company’s involvement in the thefts and found several stolen trailers and freight in its possession.

Police noted that the suspect or suspects communicated with victims via the email address Dispatch@Alldaytrucking.com and multiple phone numbers. It’s alleged that contact was maintained until the scheduled delivery time, after which all communication was abruptly cut off.

On Feb. 19, authorities carried out seven search warrants at six trucking yards and a residential address linked to the accused and his company, Bura Limited Inc. Police said this led to the discovery and seizure of multiple stolen trailers and freight.

The 41-year-old man faces several charges, including five counts of theft over $5,000, five counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said that, to date, the total value of cargo stolen is estimated to be over $1.5 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.