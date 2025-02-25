Brampton man arrested in $1.5M trailer and freight theft case: police

An extensive investigation led officers to Bura Limited Inc., owned and operated by 41-year-old Manjinder Singh Bura of Brampton. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 25, 2025 5:26 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 5:28 am.

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods.

Authorities received multiple reports from early December 2024 to late January 2025 regarding stolen freight-loaded trailers allegedly taken by an All Days Trucking transportation company.

Police said All Days Trucking was registered in Saskatoon, Sask, but its credentials have expired. The suspect or suspects allegedly used a third-party online platform to identify valuable freight and contacted victims directly, offering transportation services at a discounted rate.

It’s further alleged that the victims hired All Days Trucking to transport their freight, with the suspect or suspects then dispatching different transportation companies, some of which investigators believe were involved in these thefts, to pick up the trailers and freight from the victims.

An extensive investigation led officers to Bura Limited Inc., owned and operated by 41-year-old Manjinder Singh Bura of Brampton. Authorities discovered the company’s involvement in the thefts and found several stolen trailers and freight in its possession.

Total value of cargo stolen is estimated to be over $1.5M

Police noted that the suspect or suspects communicated with victims via the email address Dispatch@Alldaytrucking.com and multiple phone numbers. It’s alleged that contact was maintained until the scheduled delivery time, after which all communication was abruptly cut off.

On Feb. 19, authorities carried out seven search warrants at six trucking yards and a residential address linked to the accused and his company, Bura Limited Inc. Police said this led to the discovery and seizure of multiple stolen trailers and freight.

The 41-year-old man faces several charges, including five counts of theft over $5,000, five counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said that, to date, the total value of cargo stolen is estimated to be over $1.5 million. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

6h ago

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

11h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

15h ago

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

17h ago

Top Stories

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

6h ago

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

11h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

15h ago

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives released their platform Monday, with three days until election day, and it contains $40 billion in promises plus a proposal to get rid of the minimum retail price for...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

11h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

12h ago

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:15
Newmarket hospital treats 34 patients for heart attacks after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

More Videos