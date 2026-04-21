American Airlines plane nearly collides with Air Canada jet at JFK airport

U.S. federal authorities are investigating a near-miss at John F. Kennedy International Airport involving an American Airlines jet and an Air Canada Jazz flight.

Air traffic control recordings captured the moment an Air Canada flight was instructed to climb to 3,000 feet after a warning issued to the pilots. At their closest point, the aircraft were about 100 metres apart vertically.

Officials say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The incident comes one month after a fatal runway collision at LaGuardia Airport involving an Air Canada jet and a fire truck.