Dsquared2 celebrates 30 years with a raucous runway show featuring Doechii, Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell, centre, Doechii, left, and JT wear creations as part of the DSquared2 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's s and Men's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted February 25, 2025 6:43 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 8:19 pm.

MILAN (AP) — Dsquared2 celebrated its 30th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday with a raucous runway show that opened with rapper Doecchi spilling out of an armored vehicle full of dollar bills and closed with fashion royalty Naomi Campbell in a leather biker bodysuit.

The brand founded by Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten boasts the sexiest renderings of denim and flannel ever known to fashion. As they sum it up on their Instagram page: Born in Canada, Made in Italy.

For their anniversary show against the backdrop of a New York City nightclub, the twins pulled together star-studded cast featuring models Isabeli Fontana and Irina Shayk and rapper NLE Choppa, and a procession of hot rods, including a McClaren, a Porsche, a limo and a police car.

The men’s and women’s looks tapped the designers’ Canadian heritage with a street-savvy edge — and plenty of skin.

Short-shorts were paired with laced-up corsets with a T-shirt flowing into a long train; sheer net gowns were layered with big puffer coats and oversized furry hats. For him, oversized shorts were worn over baggy denim; a silver and gold lame puffer dresses up a plaid shirt and bejeweled jeans.

The collection featured collaborations with Magliano, Vaquera, Better, Ducati and Kiss – including T-shirts and glittery underwear.

Brigitte Nielsen, dressed as a sexy cop, pulled the hand-cuffed twins out of the back of a squad car – though their crimes were not declared. Too much tinsel on the chaps?

“Dsquared takes Hollywood to Milan. They are amazing. The No. 1 show in Milano,’’ Nielsen proclaimed at the end of the show – which transitioned into a celebratory afterparty featuring Doechii and JT.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press
























Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Stop going to Florida': Liberal leadership's English debate kicks off with solutions to hit back at Trump

For the second day in a row, U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats were the focus of the opening moments of the Liberal leadership debate in Montreal Tuesday. Twenty-four hours after debating...

1m ago

Wrong-way vehicle drives into construction site on Gardiner Expressway, falls through hole

A wrong-way driver on the Gardiner Expressway has driven into a construction site and through a hole on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the expressway just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of the...

1h ago

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

4h ago

Carney’s Liberals would have more support than Poilievre’s Conservatives: poll

If Mark Carney is chosen as the next Liberal leader, more Canadians would vote for his party than Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, a new Léger Marketing poll is suggesting. The poll says with Carney...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Stop going to Florida': Liberal leadership's English debate kicks off with solutions to hit back at Trump

For the second day in a row, U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats were the focus of the opening moments of the Liberal leadership debate in Montreal Tuesday. Twenty-four hours after debating...

1m ago

Wrong-way vehicle drives into construction site on Gardiner Expressway, falls through hole

A wrong-way driver on the Gardiner Expressway has driven into a construction site and through a hole on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the expressway just after 5:30 p.m. to reports of the...

1h ago

Doug Ford’s cop son-in-law faces multiple misconduct charges

Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a police sergeant and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing multiple misconduct charges from the Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to newly released documents,...

4h ago

Carney’s Liberals would have more support than Poilievre’s Conservatives: poll

If Mark Carney is chosen as the next Liberal leader, more Canadians would vote for his party than Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, a new Léger Marketing poll is suggesting. The poll says with Carney...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Multiple rounds of rain/snow before the weekend

Toronto could see two rounds of rain or snow ahead of the weekend when the temperature is expected to plummet. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

7h ago

4:55
Carney debate slip up sparks controversy

Federal Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney was forced to clarify a comment he made about Hamas during the Monday's French language debate. Our Ottawa correspondent Glen McGregor breaks down the first of two leadership debates.

7h ago

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

9h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.
More Videos