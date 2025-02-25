Dsquared2 celebrates 30 years with a raucous runway show featuring Doechii, Naomi Campbell

MILAN (AP) — Dsquared2 celebrated its 30th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday with a raucous runway show that opened with rapper Doecchi spilling out of an armored vehicle full of dollar bills and closed with fashion royalty Naomi Campbell in a leather biker bodysuit.

The brand founded by Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten boasts the sexiest renderings of denim and flannel ever known to fashion. As they sum it up on their Instagram page: Born in Canada, Made in Italy.

For their anniversary show against the backdrop of a New York City nightclub, the twins pulled together star-studded cast featuring models Isabeli Fontana and Irina Shayk and rapper NLE Choppa, and a procession of hot rods, including a McClaren, a Porsche, a limo and a police car.

The men’s and women’s looks tapped the designers’ Canadian heritage with a street-savvy edge — and plenty of skin.

Short-shorts were paired with laced-up corsets with a T-shirt flowing into a long train; sheer net gowns were layered with big puffer coats and oversized furry hats. For him, oversized shorts were worn over baggy denim; a silver and gold lame puffer dresses up a plaid shirt and bejeweled jeans.

The collection featured collaborations with Magliano, Vaquera, Better, Ducati and Kiss – including T-shirts and glittery underwear.

Brigitte Nielsen, dressed as a sexy cop, pulled the hand-cuffed twins out of the back of a squad car – though their crimes were not declared. Too much tinsel on the chaps?

“Dsquared takes Hollywood to Milan. They are amazing. The No. 1 show in Milano,’’ Nielsen proclaimed at the end of the show – which transitioned into a celebratory afterparty featuring Doechii and JT.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press
















































