Milk products recalled due to possible presence of glass

The largest dairy cooperative in Canada has issued a voluntary recall of certain milk products in two provinces and nationally due to the possible presence of glass in the product.

Agropur says the recall primarily affects cartons of Farmers brand milk, as well as Québon chocolate milk and Natrel lactose-free chocolate milk that were manufactured at its Nova Scotia facility.

Agropur says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

Nationally, the recall affects 2-litre cartons of Natrel 1% Lactose Free Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk bearing the UPC code 0 55872 10501 8 and having best-before dates ranging from April 6 through to May 15.

The recall also affects 2-litre cartons of Farmers brand 1% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk, 1% Partly Skimmed Milk, 2% Partly Skimmed Milk, and 3.25% Homogenized Milk, which were distributed in Nova Scotia and PEI, along with Québon 2% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk distributed in Quebec.

The UPC codes and best before dates for those affected products can be found here.

There have been no reported injuries to date.

“We confirm that the situation is now under control. We are continuing our internal investigation to determine whether any additional measures need to be implemented,” Agropur said in a statement.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it is verifying that the company is removing the recalled products from the marketplace while advising consumers that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.