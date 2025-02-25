Hamilton police search landfill for missing woman, boyfriend refusing to cooperate with investigation

The family of Shalini Singh, 40, contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024.

Hamilton homicide detectives are searching the city’s landfill site for a woman who disappeared two months ago under mysterious circumstances.

The family of Shalini Singh, 40, contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024.

The information provided at the time of her disappearance stated that Shalini last spoke with her family on Dec. 4, 2024. The 40-year-old has not been heard from since.

Hamilton police indicated that there were growing concerns over the circumstances of the woman’s disappearance, as she was reported missing alongside her common-law boyfriend, who was located on Dec. 11.

In an update on Tuesday, Homicide Detectives in Hamilton said the boyfriend is not cooperating with the investigation and has provided no information that could assist in locating Singh.

“At the time of her disappearance, Shalini was living with her boyfriend in a downtown Hamilton apartment building. Despite searching the building several times, police have not located any evidence relating to her disappearance,” a police spokesperson said.

“Homicide investigators have obtained hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the building to trace Shalini and her boyfriend’s movements in the days surrounding her disappearance. There is no CCTV footage that shows Shalini leaving her building after Dec. 4.”

Authorities believe woman was killed, removed from apartment

Homicide detectives are working with the theory that Singh was murdered and that her body was removed from the apartment through a garbage disposal system.

“Early in the investigation, detectives learned that some garbage from the apartment building might still be at the Kenora Waste Transfer Station. Police secured and searched the waste on Dec. 15, but nothing was located,” authorities stated.

The majority of waste collected from the apartment building, police said, had already been moved to the Glanbrook Landfill, explaining the presence of police officers searching the site.

Investigators said work began on Feb. 24 and is expected to continue for several weeks. There will be a significant police presence at the site, but traffic in the area will not be affected, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

