TORONTO — Alessia Cara says fear and resentment of the music industry nearly kept her from writing her latest album.

Despite having a Grammy and multiple Juno awards on her mantle, the Brampton, Ont. native says she felt disconnected from the reasons she began songwriting as a teenager.

She says innocence as a music fan was gone and she was caught up in worries about how others might judge her new records.

For a minute, she says, that left her questioning whether to continue working in an industry that made her feel so negative.

Cara eventually came around and began work on “Love & Hyperbole,” an album three years in the making and released earlier this month.

It finds the singer emerging from that darker period to find joy and a new perspective. It features an uncredited appearance by John Mayer playing guitar on the song “(Isn’t It) Obvious.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press