Air Canada temporarily suspends flights to New York’s JFK due to high jet fuel prices

Air Canada says it is suspending flights to New York City’s JFK airport from Toronto and Montreal between June 1 and Oct. 25 due to high fuel prices.

“Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict and some lower profitability routes and flights are no longer economic, and we are making schedule adjustments accordingly,” said Air Canada spokesman Christophe Hennebelle in an email.

Hennebelle said the carrier will continue to fly to New York-area airports 34 times daily — down from 38 — from six cities across Canada. The thousands of affected customers will be contacted with alternative travel options, the company said.

Air Canada joins the ranks of Lufthansa, KLM and other carriers across the globe that have had to trim their flight schedules as ballooning fuel costs render some routes unprofitable.

North American carriers draw largely from refineries in Canada and the U.S. and remain more insulated from the fuel shortages than Gulf-dependent Asia and Europe, but they may find connecting options more limited as airlines abroad cut less lucrative trips and ground less efficient planes.

Canadian travellers may face higher airfares for months even if oil flows resume soon

Skyrocketing jet fuel costs are threatening to push airfares up and flight numbers down well into the peak summer travel season, even as signs of hope emerge that oil flows from the Persian Gulf are resuming.

Iran’s foreign minister said Friday the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open” for all commercial ships after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

But even if the agreement sticks, experts say it will take weeks for oil traffic to ramp up, while jet fuel could take much longer to reach prewar production levels given the damage to refineries in the Middle East.

The energy crisis set off by the Iran war and the effective closure of the strait means Canadian airlines have already begun to bake soaring costs into their prices — and will continue to for at least several months — said independent aviation analyst Rick Erickson.

“The prices will go up,” he said.

“Over the summer of 2026 … there will not be any deals,” he said. “And believe me you’re going to have to pay.”

Canada’s major airlines have raised gross fares and tacked on fuel surcharges of between $25 and $60 per ticket for some flights. Air Canada announced higher baggage fees this week — to $45 from $35 for the first checked bag in its basic economy class on domestic, U.S. and sun destination flights, for example.