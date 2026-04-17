One‑time grocery, essentials top‑up coming for Canadians in June. What you need to know

The government says more than 12 million Canadians will receive ongoing support through the combined one‑time and quarterly payments. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. © 2022 Julie Kislev julia1272@hotmail.com

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 17, 2026 11:19 am.

Last Updated April 17, 2026 12:06 pm.

Millions of Canadians will receive a one‑time payment on June 5 as the federal government rolls out a temporary top‑up to help offset rising grocery and household costs.

The payment is part of the transition to the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, which will officially replace the GST/HST credit starting in July.

The announcement was made on Friday in Vaughan by Wayne Long, Secretary of State for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Financial Institutions, who said the measure is designed to offer immediate affordability relief as food prices continue to outpace overall inflation.

What the June 5 payment is

Eligible Canadians will receive a one‑time top‑up equal to 50 per cent of their GST/HST credit for the 2025–26 benefit year. The payment will appear in accounts the same way the GST/HST credit normally does.

The government says the top‑up is intended to bridge the gap before the new benefit launches in July.

Who will receive it

You will receive the June 5 payment if you (and your spouse, if applicable) filed a 2024 tax return and were entitled to the GST/HST credit in January 2026.

No separate application is required.

How much will you get?

The amount varies based on income and family size. According to federal estimates, a family of four could receive up to $1,890 in 2026, including the June top‑up. A single person could receive up to $950 in 2026, including the top‑up.

Examples provided by the government include:

  • A family of four with $40,000 net income:
    • $533 one‑time top‑up on June 5
    • $272 increase for the 2026–27 benefit year
    • Total increase: $805
  • A single person with $25,000 net income:
    • $267 one‑time top‑up on June 5
    • $136 increase for the 2026–27 benefit year
    • Total increase: $402

What happens in July

On July 3, the GST/HST credit will be renamed the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

The structure and eligibility rules will remain the same, but quarterly payments will increase by 25 per cent for the next five years. Payments beginning in July will be based on information from 2025 tax returns.

The government says more than 12 million Canadians will receive ongoing support through the combined one‑time and quarterly payments.

Why the program is changing

According to federal data, food prices have risen faster than overall inflation since 2020, costing the average household an additional $782. The new benefit is intended to help offset grocery bills and other essential costs that have risen faster than inflation.

“We know that many Canadians are feeling the pinch when buying groceries and necessities,” Long said. “We are offering this one‑time payment to help with affordability and relieve some of that pressure for those who need it most.”

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