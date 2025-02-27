Man dies of his injuries following stabbing near Dovercourt and Dupont
Posted February 27, 2025 11:03 am.
Last Updated February 27, 2025 11:12 am.
Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) say a 38-year-old man has died following a stabbing in the city’s northwest end last week.
Police were called to a residence in the area of Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue, near Davenport Road, just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. He was rushed to hospital, but police said he died of his injuries on Monday.
Police have identified him as 38-year-old Paulo Mota of Toronto.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.