Man dies of his injuries following stabbing near Dovercourt and Dupont

Toronto police say Paulo Mota, 38, dies of his injuries following a stabbing near Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue on Feb. 27, 2025. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 27, 2025 11:03 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 11:12 am.

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) say a 38-year-old man has died following a stabbing in the city’s northwest end last week.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue, near Davenport Road, just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. He was rushed to hospital, but police said he died of his injuries on Monday.

Police have identified him as 38-year-old Paulo Mota of Toronto.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

