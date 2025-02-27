Katy Perry and Gayle King will join Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez on Blue Origin spaceflight

This combination of photos shows Gayle King, from left, Lauren Sanchez and Katy Perry. (AP Photo)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted February 27, 2025 10:28 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 12:21 pm.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Katy Perry and Gayle King are headed to space with Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez and three other women.

Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced the all-female celebrity crew on Thursday.

Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the crew who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from West Texas, the company said. They will blast off sometime this spring aboard a New Shepard rocket. No launch date was given.

Blue Origin has flown tourists on short hops to space since 2021. Some passengers have gotten free rides, while others have paid a hefty sum to experience weightlessness. It was not immediately known who’s footing the bill for this upcoming flight.

Sanchez invited singer Perry and TV journalist King, as well as a former NASA rocket scientist who now heads an engineering firm Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

This will be Blue Origin’s 11th human spaceflight. Bezos climbed aboard with his brother for the inaugural flight.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

