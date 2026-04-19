8 children between the ages of 1 and 14 are dead after a mass shooting in Louisiana, police say

A Shreveport Police Department shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. YOUTUBE

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2026 12:05 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2026 1:16 pm.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children in domestic-related shootings at two different homes early Sunday, police in Shreveport said.

The victims ranged in age from one to about 14 years old, said Shreveport police spokesperson Chris Bordelon. A total of 10 were people shot.

The gunman later died after a chase with officers who fired at the suspect, Bordelon said. The suspect stole a car while leaving the scene of the shootings and was followed by police, according to Bordelon.

Police did not release the name of the suspect but did say he was an adult male.

Officials said they were still gathering details at the crime scenes south of downtown Shreveport — the two homes and a third location. Some of the children shot were related to the suspect, Bordelon said.

“This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” he said.

At a news conference outside the residence where one of the shootings occurred, officials appeared stunned, requesting patience and prayers from the community as they sorted through multiple crime scenes.

“I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. “I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

“This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” said Tom Arceneaux, mayor of the city in northwestern Louisiana with about 180,000 residents. “It’s a terrible morning.”

Louisiana State Police say their detectives have been asked by Shreveport police to investigate. In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting that involved an officer after a police pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

State police are asking anyone with pictures, video or information to share it with state police detectives.

___

This story has been corrected to attribute the statements about the shooting to police spokesperson Chris Bordelon, not Police Chief Wayne Smith.

The Associated Press

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