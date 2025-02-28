Drake settles legal action against iHeartMedia in dispute over ‘Not Like Us’

FILE - In this combination of images Rapper Kendrick Lamar appears at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif., left, and Canadian rapper Drake appears at the premiere of the series "Euphoria," in Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. (AP Photos/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2025 3:31 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 3:54 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — Drake has reached a settlement with Texas-based iHeartMedia in his ongoing legal dispute over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” according to court records.

In November, Drake filed a legal petition in Bexar County, Texas, where San Antonio is located, alleging that iHeartMedia had received illegal payments from Universal Music Group to boost radio airplay for “Not Like Us.” UMG is the parent record label for both Drake and Lamar.

The petition, a precursor to a potential lawsuit, had sought depositions from corporate representatives of both companies.

In a court document filed Thursday, attorneys for Drake said the rapper and iHeartMedia had “reached an amicable resolution of the dispute” but did not offer any other information.

“We are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides, and have no further comment on this matter,” Drake’s legal team said in a statement.

In an email Friday, iHeartMedia declined to comment on the settlement.

The claims against UMG remain active, and a hearing on a motion by UMG’s lawyers to dismiss the petition was scheduled to be held Wednesday in a San Antonio courtroom.

Drake has alleged UMG engaged in “irregular and inappropriate business practices” to get radio airplay for “Not Like Us.” The petition also alleges that UMG knew “the song itself, as well as its accompanying album art and music video, attacked the character of another one of UMG’s most prominent artists, Drake, by falsely accusing him of being a sex offender, engaging in pedophilic acts, harboring sex offenders, and committing other criminal sexual acts.”

An email to a UMG representative seeking comment was not immediately answered.

In January, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit in federal court in New York City against UMG over what he alleges are false allegations of pedophilia made in “Not Like Us.” Lamar is not named in the lawsuit.

The feud between Drake, a 38-year-old Canadian rapper and singer and five-time Grammy winner, and Lamar, a 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 9, is among the biggest in hip-hop in recent years.

The Federal Communications Commission sent a letter Monday to iHeartMedia’s CEO and chairman, Robert Pittman, saying the commission is looking into whether the audio company is forcing musicians to perform at its May country music festival in Austin for reduced pay in exchange for favorable airplay of their songs on iHeart radio stations.

“We look forward to demonstrating to the Commission how performing at the iHeartCountry Festival – or declining to do so – has no bearing on our stations’ airplay,” iHeart Media said in a statement. “We do not make any overt or covert agreements about airplay with artists performing at our events.”

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts talks short following Oval Office blow up

President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal...

1h ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

4h ago

Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck in Vaughan

Police in York Region are warning of the "devastating consequences" of towing people behind moving vehicles after a youth was killed earlier this month after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck. Police...

1h ago

Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and now requires assisted ventilation, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit and requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying an alarming setback...

1h ago

Top Stories

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts talks short following Oval Office blow up

President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal...

1h ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

4h ago

Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck in Vaughan

Police in York Region are warning of the "devastating consequences" of towing people behind moving vehicles after a youth was killed earlier this month after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck. Police...

1h ago

Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and now requires assisted ventilation, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit and requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying an alarming setback...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:55
'You're gambling with World War three': Trump shouts at Zelenskyy in Oval Office visit

U.S. President Donald Trump clashes with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. A joint press conference between the two leaders was later cancelled, and Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a mineral deal.

3h ago

0:54
'Have you been to Ukraine?': Zelenskyy clashes with Vance in Oval Office

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashes with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

3h ago

3:00
Ford's PC Party wins third majority government

Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative Party have won their third majority government. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:15
Double trouble for trucking industry as tariffs loom

One industry association is warning an underground economy of freight carriers has been growing in the background for years and American tariffs could be a final nail for those still trying to operate legally. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:34
Laval Amazon union calls for national boycott

In response to Amazon closing its 7 facilities in Quebec, unionized Amazon warehouse workers from Laval are calling for a national boycott.

22h ago

More Videos