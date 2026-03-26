Metrolinx introducing body-worn cameras on GO, UP Express trains this spring

GO transit logo. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 26, 2026 2:27 pm.

Metrolinx says it will begin introducing body-worn cameras and in-vehicle dash cameras across its GO Transit and UP express networks starting this spring to “enhance safety and security for both customers and employees.”

No exact date for their implementation was given.

Customer Protection Officers, Revenue Protection Officers, and Station Safety Ambassadors will be adorned with the cameras, but Metrolinx says they will only be turned on “during specific interactions such as safety‑related incidents, investigations or when there is failure to provide valid proof of payment while in a fare paid zone.”

Dash cameras will be installed to record activity in and around vehicles.

“These tools support safety, provide an accurate record of events, and help promote fairness,” Metrolinx said in a release Thursday.

Metrolinx says customers will be informed when the cameras are running during an interaction with staff.

“Officers are trained to let customers know when recording begins,” the release adds. “A flashing red light and audible beep means the camera is active.”

“The Dash Cameras installed in Customer Protection Officers’ vehicles will capture the same interactions as the Body-Worn Cameras, providing a more complete and consistent record of events.”

Metrolinx says research shows the presence of body-worn cameras can help reduce verbal and physical confrontations with staff.

“Cameras encourage accountability for everyone involved, promote fair behaviour during interactions, provide clearer evidence when incidents need to be reviewed, and support greater transparency across the system.”

When it comes to privacy concerns, Metrolinx says “all footage is stored securely, with strict access controls so only authorized personnel can review it.”

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