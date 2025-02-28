Joly says Ukraine needs a security guarantee after Trump-Zelenskyy fight

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Friday there’s a good chance that Russia could re-invade Ukraine if there are no security guarantees in a peace deal.

Her comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a shocking verbal brawl in the White House on Friday.

The two countries were expected to sign a minerals deal as part of efforts to end Ukraine’s war with Russia, but after Zelenskyy insisted that the deal include security guarantees from the U.S., Trump showed open disdain for the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy left the White House and a planned news conference with Trump was cancelled.

The bizarre display prompted European leaders and Canadian politicians to line up in support of Ukraine online.

In a statement on social media, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada “will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

“We think Ukrainians are fighting for their own freedoms, but also fighting for ours, and we know that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has no red lines,” Joly said, speaking to reporters in Vancouver Friday afternoon.

“If we don’t have a good deal for Ukraine, if we’re not supporting Ukraine, there’s a real risk that President Putin will go back to Russia, re-arm and re-invade Ukraine.”

She said that would pose a security threat not just to Ukraine but to NATO.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh repeated his call for the federal government to bar Trump from coming to Canada for the G7 summit this June.

“Zelenskyy is what courage looks like in these times. This is what it is to resist Donald Trump,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

Singh said he “would rather stand with President Zelenskyy any day than invite Donald Trump to our country.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet expressed his indignation over Trump’s treatment of Zelenskyy. He said in a French-language post on X that “we stand unequivocally” with Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre did not post a statement in reaction to the exchange. Asked for comment, a Conservative spokesperson pointed to a Poilievre post from earlier this week and said the “Conservatives stand with Ukraine as they continue to defend themselves from Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion.”

Joly said Canada continues to talk with European officials about continued support for Ukraine.

She said the world can’t afford a bad deal because it would demonstrate that Putin can take advantage of other countries, including the U.S.

“Clearly, the Russians are noting the interaction that happened today,” Joly said.

“Our goal is to make sure that we can continue to support Ukrainians and that we can keep very strong G7 unity amidst all this unpredictability and sometimes even chaos.”

While visiting Kyiv earlier this week, Trudeau said Canada could end up sending troops to the region as part of a peace deal.