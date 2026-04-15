City of Mississauga, Ridgeway Plaza reach new deal aimed at reducing nuisance gatherings

The City of Mississauga and Ridgeway Plaza have reached a new security framework aimed at reducing nuisance gatherings at the plaza.

Under the agreement, the condominium corporation that oversees the plaza has agreed to install security cameras, speed bumps and permanent gate access at the location while also providing increased security on evenings when large celebrations are expected.

The city will step up and provide enhanced enforcement of parking regulations.

As part of the agreement, both sides will meet quarterly to monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.

City officials claim that large gatherings and unsanctioned events have consistently occurred over the last several years, which repeatedly involved conduct that violates current bylaws and interferes with the City’s ability to safely maintain roads, regulate the flow of traffic, and respond to emergencies in and around the plaza.

Last August, the city obtained a temporary court injunction in an attempt to crack down on nuisance gatherings at the plaza, and earlier this year, further restrictions were imposed on restaurants, limiting how many could operate in the plaza, with a goal of reducing the number by 15 per cent.

“Safety has always been our top priority, and we’re confident these steps will help address the concerns raised by the community and keep plaza patrons safe while supporting the plaza’s diverse businesses,” said Deputy Mayor and Ward 8 Coun. Matt Mahoney on the new agreement.

Implementation of the new measures will begin immediately, with several actions expected to be in place by May 2026.