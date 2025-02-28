Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A memorial for 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes is shown at the Keele Street subway station in Toronto, Monday, March 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 28, 2025 11:53 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 12:27 pm.

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed with CityNews on Friday.

Jordan O’Brien-Tobin, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing — one of several violent incidents on public transit that both appalled and terrified the public.

The defence was seeking 12 years behind bars for O’Brien-Tobin in the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The stabbing, which was unprovoked, took place on March 25, 2023, just before 9 p.m.

Police said Magalhaes was sitting on a bench at the station, when he was approached by O’Brien-Tobin and stabbed for no reason.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

‘Tragic Loss’

The principal at Gabriel’s high school sent out a letter to students and parents after the incident, calling the popular boy’s death a “tragic loss.”

“Gabriel was a kind student who enjoyed school and spending time with his friends and family,” wrote Jennifer Kurtz.

“He will be sorely missed.”

O’Brien-Tobin had a lengthy criminal history, with dozens of charges in Newfoundland and Labrador that he was convicted on, including theft, damaging property and other mischiefs.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating parole at the time of the Toronto subway station attack.

With files from The Canadian Press

