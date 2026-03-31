Lawyers to begin final submissions in Frank Stronach sex assault trial

Frank Stronach, left, arrives at the 361 University Ave. courthouse in Toronto, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2026 5:30 am.

TORONTO — Lawyers are set to begin their final submissions today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts tycoon Frank Stronach.

The defence’s last witnesses – two Peel Region police officers who led the investigation – finished their testimony earlier this month, closing out the evidence in the case.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to alleged incidents dating back decades.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors have dropped five charges related to three of the seven complainants, though the defence has argued Stronach should instead be found not guilty on those counts.

The founder and former CEO of Magna International still faces seven charges related to four complainants.

His lawyers have also indicated they will seek a stay of proceedings, alleging some of the complainants were coached by the Crown in preparation for trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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